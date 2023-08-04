Report: FMCSA not completing Mexico carrier reviews on time

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration failed to conduct compliance reviews of cross-border carriers on time, according to a recent report from the Office of Inspector General.

As part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General was tasked with determining whether FMCSA met requirements in authorizing carriers from Mexico to conduct long-haul trucking operations in the United States and if the agency monitored the carriers to ensure they were operating safely.

The investigation determined that FMCSA met the requirements for cross-border carriers but that the compliance reviews weren’t always conducted on time.

“FMCSA generally followed federal regulations and its standard operating procedures and processes when provisionally authorizing and monitoring cross-border carriers’ long-haul operations in the United States,” the OIG report said. “The agency also has an adequate tracking system to determine when carriers are due for a review to ensure they are complying with these regulations. However, FMCSA did not always conduct timely compliance reviews of carriers operating under provisional authority, which hinders FMCSA’s ability to fully assess and mitigate carrier safety risks, resulting in increased risk that unsafe carriers may be operating on the nation’s roadways.”

Federal regulations require FMCSA to conduct compliance reviews of Mexico-domiciled carriers within 18 months of provisional operating authority being issued.

According to an OIG review conducted on Jan. 1, 53 of the 83 Mexican carriers that received authority hadn’t been reviewed in 18 months. Even worse, 38 of those 53 carriers hadn’t received a compliance review for an average of more than 40 months. In one carrier’s case, it had been more than 85 months without a compliance review.

FMCSA said it didn’t meet the timeliness requirement for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of Inspector General made three recommendations to improve FMCSA’s adherence to its requirements regarding Mexico-domiciled motor carriers.

Revise FMCSA’s policy to define and allow for justifications for delaying compliance reviews beyond 18 months, and if delayed, determine how long a carrier should be permitted to continue to operate under provisional authority without a compliance review and require documentation of a decision to delay a carrier’s review. Determine whether a revision to the regulations is necessary to implement the compliance review revisions. Develop and implement a recovery plan to complete compliance reviews for those carriers operating for more than 18 months under provisional authority and to establish a compliance review scheduling system for future provisional carriers.

OIG provided the recommendations to the agency in June. According to the report, all of the recommendations have been “resolved but open pending completion of the planned actions.” LL