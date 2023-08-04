Report: FMCSA not completing Mexico carrier reviews on time

August 4, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration failed to conduct compliance reviews of cross-border carriers on time, according to a recent report from the Office of Inspector General.

As part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General was tasked with determining whether FMCSA met requirements in authorizing carriers from Mexico to conduct long-haul trucking operations in the United States and if the agency monitored the carriers to ensure they were operating safely.

The investigation determined that FMCSA met the requirements for cross-border carriers but that the compliance reviews weren’t always conducted on time.

“FMCSA generally followed federal regulations and its standard operating procedures and processes when provisionally authorizing and monitoring cross-border carriers’ long-haul operations in the United States,” the OIG report said. “The agency also has an adequate tracking system to determine when carriers are due for a review to ensure they are complying with these regulations. However, FMCSA did not always conduct timely compliance reviews of carriers operating under provisional authority, which hinders FMCSA’s ability to fully assess and mitigate carrier safety risks, resulting in increased risk that unsafe carriers may be operating on the nation’s roadways.”

Federal regulations require FMCSA to conduct compliance reviews of Mexico-domiciled carriers within 18 months of provisional operating authority being issued.

According to an OIG review conducted on Jan. 1, 53 of the 83 Mexican carriers that received authority hadn’t been reviewed in 18 months. Even worse, 38 of those 53 carriers hadn’t received a compliance review for an average of more than 40 months. In one carrier’s case, it had been more than 85 months without a compliance review.

FMCSA said it didn’t meet the timeliness requirement for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Office of Inspector General made three recommendations to improve FMCSA’s adherence to its requirements regarding Mexico-domiciled motor carriers.

  1. Revise FMCSA’s policy to define and allow for justifications for delaying compliance reviews beyond 18 months, and if delayed, determine how long a carrier should be permitted to continue to operate under provisional authority without a compliance review and require documentation of a decision to delay a carrier’s review.
  2. Determine whether a revision to the regulations is necessary to implement the compliance review revisions.
  3. Develop and implement a recovery plan to complete compliance reviews for those carriers operating for more than 18 months under provisional authority and to establish a compliance review scheduling system for future provisional carriers.

OIG provided the recommendations to the agency in June. According to the report, all of the recommendations have been “resolved but open pending completion of the planned actions.” LL

Related News

AEB

Federal

Truckers inform feds about problems with AEBs

Commenting on a proposal to require AEBs on new heavy vehicles, truck driver Carrie Moore shared a story about a near crash.

By Mark Schremmer | August 04

driver training

Federal

Bill aims to repeal entry-level driver training rule

An entry-level driver training rule finally took effect in February 2022. Now, some lawmakers are attempting to get it removed.

By Mark Schremmer | August 02

safety, International Roadcheck, out of service

Federal

CVSA doles out over 20K safety decals during 2023 International Roadcheck

Over 94% of drivers inspected during International Roadcheck made it through unscathed. Here’s all the numbers you need to know from the 2023 safety blitz.

By Ryan Witkowski | August 01

Speed limiters

Federal

Bill to stop speed limiters introduced in Senate

An attempt to prevent FMCSA from creating a rule to mandate speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles is now alive in the Senate.

By Mark Schremmer | July 31

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.