Report dives into fatal crash data among young drivers

October 19, 2023

Tyson Fisher

|

A new report reveals that traffic fatalities are down among young drivers, but they are still more likely than older drivers to be involved in a fatal crash.

The Governors Highway Safety Association recently released a report titled, “Young Drivers and Traffic Fatalities: 20 Years of Progress on the Road to Zero.” The report looks at two decades’ worth of Fatality Analysis Reporting System data to see how drivers between ages 15 and 20 are doing.

Based on data from 2002 through 2021, the number of fatal crashes involving a young driver decreased by more than 38%. And the percentage of young driver fatalities among all driver fatalities decreased almost 50%, from 14.8% in 2002 to 7.9% in 2021.

However, the report also found that young drivers are nearly four times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash, despite driving less.

The Governors Highway Safety Association attributes this to immaturity and inexperience. The report points out that brains don’t fully develop until the mid-20s – particularly the prefrontal cortex, which controls risk assessment and decision-making. This makes it difficult for young drivers to recognize risk and avoid it.

Additionally, it takes as many as 1,500 miles of driving to build essential skills.

“Young drivers are the riskiest age group on the road,” said GHSA Senior Director of External Engagement Pam Shadel Fischer. “… Many young drivers simply don’t have the behind-the-wheel experience to recognize risk and take the appropriate corrective action to prevent a crash.”

The Governors Highway Safety Association suggests the following countermeasures to ensure safer young drivers:

  • Strengthen Graduated Driver License laws
  • Bolster involvement by parents or guardians and other adults
  • Make driver training available to all
  • Invest in impactful peer-to-peer education programs
  • Leverage driver assistance technology and apps
  • Incorporate technology and driver responsibility into education LL

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.