REPAIR Act sponsor blasts ‘watered-down’ version

The sponsor of the REPAIR Act spoke out against a “watered-down” version of the bill that was advanced by the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, May 21.

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., introduced the REPAIR Act in 2025. The bill would prohibit manufacturers from using technological or legal barriers to prevent motor vehicle owners from accessing vehicle-generated data, choosing a towing or service provider or diagnosing, repairing or maintaining a vehicle in the same manner as a manufacturer or dealer.

Supporters of the bill say that truckers and automobile owners deserve the right to repair, including access to vehicle maintenance and repair data. The REPAIR Act received bipartisan support, with 22 Democrats and 21 Republicans as co-sponsors.

However, during the committee’s markup hearing, watered-down language from the REPAIR Act was rolled into a larger bill, the Motor Vehicle Modernization Act of 2026. Instead of including the full text of the REPAIR Act, the language codifies a 2015 Memorandum of Understanding between truck manufacturers and some dealers and repair shops.

“A simple codification of an outdated memorandum of understanding is insufficient in addressing the very real restrictions on repair data that are currently being implemented by vehicle manufacturers in an effort to monopolize the repair market,” Dunn said.

Dunn said that lawmakers should do more to protect consumers and small businesses.

“At a time when families are already stretched thin by rising costs of living, Congress has the responsibility to respect consumers’ rights to repair their own vehicles, support small businesses and keep our communities running and put an end to unnecessary barriers that drive up repair costs.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the REPAIR Act. Last week, OOIDA and Natso sent a joint letter to the Energy and Commerce Committee, asking them to ensure that the bill would apply to truckers as well.

“Including commercial motor vehicles in the REPAIR Act would ensure that independent repair facilities have access to the same repair data and tools available to equipment manufacturers and licensed dealers,” the organizations wrote in the joint letter sent on May 18. “Equally important, it would preserve commercial drivers’ ability to choose where and how their trucks are serviced and repaired.” LL