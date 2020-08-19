Rep. Sam Graves to be featured on ‘Live From Exit 24’

the ranking member on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, will be the next guest on OOIDA’s new internet talk show, “Live From Exit 24.”

Graves, R-MO, will join Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs and host of “Live From Exit 24,” to discuss such topics as highway funding and other transportation issues. The hourlong, audio-only show will be at 11 a.m. Central on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to ask Graves their questions regarding the role of Congress in highway funding, transportation and trucking.

“We’re grateful to have Congressman Graves on the program,” Matousek said. “He’s the lead Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on transportation issues, so this is a great opportunity for truckers to interact with him. We hope folks will take advantage of it.”

As ranking member of House T&I, Graves is the top Republican on the committee that oversees all modes of transportation, including aviation, highways and bridges, transit and rail transportation, pipelines, and maritime and waterborne transportation. He was born in Tarkio, Mo., and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he studied agriculture. He is a small businessman and sixth generation farmer.

“Live From Exit 24” was created with the goal of expanding how OOIDA communicates with its members. The show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. The live show encourages truck drivers to call in with a question or comment. To be a part of the show’s fourth episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Aug. 26.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the Live From Exit 24 website, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, or on OOIDA’s Facebook page.

Previous episodes included such guests as FMCSA’s Jim Mullen and Joe DeLorenzo, OOIDA President Todd Spencer, and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh.