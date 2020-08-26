Rep. Graves: Insurance bill ‘a payoff’ to trial attorneys

Truckers from around the country peppered U.S. Rep. Sam Graves with questions about minimum insurance requirements, taxes, and the DRIVE-Safe Act on the latest episode of “Live From Exit 24.”

Graves, R-Mo., was the guest on OOIDA’s new internet talk show for the Wednesday, Aug. 26 episode. Several truckers participated in the live audio-only call-in show to get their trucking-related questions answered by the congressman, who is the ranking member on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Minimum insurance

One topic that has been heavy on truckers’ minds recently has been the push by some lawmakers to increase motor carriers’ minimum insurance requirements from $750,000 to $2 million.

A trucker who called in to the show told Graves that a mandatory insurance hike would have a negative effect on small-business truckers.

Graves said he was against the bill.

“It’s a 166% increase,” Graves said. “Really, it’s a payoff for the trial attorneys. That’s all it is. They’re the ones who make out like bandits. It’s all about a money grab by trial attorneys.

“That would make it extremely hard for an owner-operator.”

Graves on VMT tax

Another trucker asked the congressman to address his concerns regarding a possible switch from fuel taxes to VMT or mileage-based user fees. The trucker said he was concerned the collection process of VMT would create another bureaucracy.

Graves said he supports a move toward VMT in order to get drivers of electrical vehicles and other nonfuel vehicles to pay their fair share.

“It wouldn’t create another bureaucracy at all. In fact, we’d collect it at the pump the way we do now,” Graves said. “Another thing I’m hearing is that people think this is about tracking. There is nothing about tracking in this. The way I want to do it, and the main reason for doing this, is to start picking up those dollars from vehicles – the majority of which are passenger vehicles – that don’t pay for any use of the road whatsoever.

“I also want people to understand that I don’t want to put a VMT tax on top of a fuel tax. I want to eliminate the fuel tax altogether.”

DRIVE-Safe Act

Another trucker called to ask Graves about his position on the DRIVE-Safe Act. The bill, which OOIDA has strongly opposed, would allow 18-year-olds to operate a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce. The caller said he was concerned about allowing under-21 drivers to haul coast-to-coast. Current regulations limit younger drivers to intrastate routes.

Graves said he understood the caller’s concerns but that he also wanted to address allowing trucking companies in cities that border two states, such as Kansas City, to have their younger drivers cross state lines.

“I understand completely what you are saying about cross-country and the demands of doing that,” Graves said. “I completely agree with you on that aspect. The problem we get into is that … we have companies that have to operate on both sides of the river. They have a plant in Kansas, and they have a plant in Missouri.” Graves continued that the two plants are 2.5 miles away, and that 18-year-old drivers are restricted from driving back and forth.

“It creates a serious problem,” he said. Graves suggested that creating exemptions for trucks of a certain weight could be a solution.

The caller noted that creating a mileage-limit rather than basing it on state lines would solve the bordering state problem without allowing under-21 drivers to participate in long-haul trucking.

