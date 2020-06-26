Rep. Bost proposes amendment to remove insurance hike from highway bill

June 26, 2020

Mark Schremmer

|

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.
An amendment to the highway bill from Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., would remove a provision to increase the minimum insurance requirements for motor carriers. OOIDA supports Bost Amendment 194.

 

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., has proposed an amendment to remove a provision to increase the minimum insurance requirements for motor carriers from the highway bill.

OOIDA supports Bost Amendment 194 to strike Section 4408 of HR2, which would increase minimum insurance levels from $750,000 to $2 million.

The House Rules Committee will meet Monday, June 29, to determine which amendments will be voted on by the House later next week. The highway bill was rolled into the massive Moving Forward Act. The minimum insurance increase was added as an amendment during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee markup hearing earlier this month.

OOIDA refers to Section 4408 as the “poison pill” that led the Association to withdraw its support.

OOIDA said the amendment proposed by Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., would decrease highway safety and force many small motor carriers out of business.

“While we firmly supported the bill when it was introduced, the addition of the Garcia amendment has left us no choice but to reverse our position,” OOIDA wrote in an email to members of the House T&I Committee. “We cannot support legislation that will cause many of our members to lose their businesses and livelihoods. An overnight increase in minimum financial responsibility of 167% will undoubtedly devastate many small trucking businesses. The 265,000 single-truck operators working in America today will be particularly at risk.”

OOIDA has long contended that increasing the minimum insurance requirement would mostly benefit trial lawyers and would actually decrease safety because it would remove some of the most experienced and safest truck drivers from the industry. The Association said only 0.06% of crashes result in damages that exceed the current $750,000 minimum.

Rep. Bost

This isn’t the only trucker-friendly measure introduced by Rep. Bost recently. In March, Bost and Angie Craig, D-Minn., introduced HR6104, which would dedicate authorize $755 million for truck parking over five years. The Illinois Congressman comes from a trucking family.

PrePass
Mark Schremmer

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

FMCSA logo, traffic cones

Federal

FMCSA extends CDL test examiner waiver until Sept. 30

FMCSA has announced that its waiver for states regarding third-party CDL skills test examiners was extended for three months, until Sept. 30.

By Land Line Staff | June 25

OOIDA issues Call to Action

Federal

OOIDA rallies members in opposition of minimum insurance increase

OOIDA is asking its members in certain districts to let their lawmakers know that an increase to minimum insurance requirements would be devastating to small-business truckers.

By Mark Schremmer | June 24

Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee

Federal

MCSAC meeting scheduled for July 13-14

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced that the Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee will have virtual meetings on July 13-14.

By Land Line Staff | June 24

U.S., Canada, Mexico travel restrictions to continue

Federal

Travel restrictions between the U.S., Canada and Mexico will continue another month

The temporary travel restrictions in place along the U.S. border, due to COVID-19, have been extended to July 21, per a request from the U.S. CBP.

By Greg Grisolano | June 23