Renewable diesel plant opens in Reno, Nev., area

New Rise Renewables Reno, a renewable diesel plant, has officially started operations at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Sparks, Nev.

The plant was developed by retrofitting an existing fuel plant, and is one of the most advanced renewable fuel plants in the country, according to a news release from Greater Commercial Lending.

It’s estimated the plant will produce 44 million gallons of renewable diesel made from triglyceride oils per year. That diesel is completely interchangeable with diesel derived from petroleum, meaning it can power diesel engines such as those powering semitrucks, said the news release.

In addition, the fuel burns with clean emissions and can potentially save 880 million pounds of carbon emissions each year.

“Nevada is a leader in clean energy, and I’m proud to continue fighting to bring more good-paying, clean energy jobs to our state,” Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said in the news release. “Renewable diesel plants like New Rise Renewables will help create jobs while helping our country move towards a cleaner energy future.”

The United States Department of Agriculture guaranteed financing for the project through its 9003 biorefinery, renewable chemical and biodiesel production manufacturing assistance program. Of that financing, 80% (or $112.6 million) was arranged by Greater Commercial Lending.

“New Rise Renewable and its proven technology represent the future, Jeremy Gilpin, executive vice president of Reno-based Greater Commercial Lending, said in the news release. “GCL is proud to have helped assemble the loan packages that made New Rise Renewables Reno possible. It is one of only a few significant renewable diesel plants in the U.S., though there are certainly more on the way.”

Phillips 66 is under contract to supply the feedstock for New Rise Renewables Reno, and will purchase 100% of the renewable diesel for use and sale in California, said the news release.

As of the news release, the primary plant has been completed. The pre-treatment and energy recovery systems is expected be fully operational in early 2023. LL

