Remembering Martha Taylor – June 6, 1935-Jan. 19, 2022

Martha Greene Taylor, a longtime member of OOIDA’s Scholarship Committee and wife of Director Emeritus John Taylor, died Jan. 19. She was 86.

Martha was born June 6, 1935, in Winchester, Va. She married John C. Taylor on Jan. 30, 1955, when she was 18 and he was 20. John’s professional path led him to a life career of over-the-road trucking. Martha took a job at the F&M Bank in Winchester for 10 years, then partnered with her sister Becky Miller (now deceased) to operate Mar-Bec bookkeeping and truck permitting service for 10 years. John was often on the road for two to three weeks at a time. Martha accompanied him in the truck from time to time, but for the most part immersed herself in the community, home and family.

John joined the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association in the early 1980s and was elected to the Board of Directors in 1992. Martha joined, too, accompanying John twice a year to meetings to the group’s headquarters in Grain Valley, Mo. The OOIDA Scholarship Committee was established and held its first meeting in 1998. John was an original member. Martha replaced John on the committee in the spring of 2003. John is now retired from trucking but remains an active member on the OOIDA Board as Director Emeritus. Martha was still serving on the scholarship selection committee at the time of her death.

John is quick to give credit to Martha for their success in trucking. He says with so much time away from home, the key to success in the trucking business is having the right partner. He and Martha would have celebrated their 67th anniversary on Jan. 30.

“Her warm and sincere friendship, support, loyalty and dependable participation will be remembered as a significant part of the OOIDA trucking community,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer. “If ever there was a board matriarch, it was Martha Taylor.”

Martha is survived by her husband John, their children James E. Taylor, Carol L. Taylor, Christine E. Taylor, all of Cross Junction, Va., granddaughter Ann Marie Taylor of Winchester, Va., great-grandchildren Athan M. Taylor and Avelyn R. Taylor Sperry, both of Winchester; brothers David A. Greene Sr. (Barbara) of Elkton, Va., and Douglas G. Greene (Terry) of Stephens City, Va., as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services will be Thursday, Feb. 3, at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester, Va. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. at the Amherst Chapel in Winchester. The service is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the chapel with fellowship following at the funeral home’s banquet hall. LL