‘Regulatory uncertainty’ causes big drop in new truck orders

Class 8 truck orders have declined significantly from a year ago, ACT Research recently reported.

The company, which specializes in commercial vehicle industry data and market analysis, said that there was a net order of 18,700 units in September. That marks a 9.5% drop in the number of Class 8 truck orders from September 2025.

ACT Research attributed the decline to “regulatory uncertainty” surrounding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and NOx emission rules.

“The 2027 regulatory engine transition is clearly impacting order seasonality this year, but the underlying demand for new equipment remains robust, supported by strong spot rate momentum,” said Carter Vieth, a research analyst at ACT Research. “Fleets are eager to replace aging equipment and prepare for cost increases on the horizon, but the lack of regulatory clarity is making it difficult for them to plan effectively.”

Meanwhile, orders for Classes 5-7 rose 27% to 20,200 units in September. According to ACT Research, medium-duty order activity has averaged 19,500 units per month in 2026, just above the long-term average, as the segment continues to rebound from a very weak 2025. Complete industry data for September, including final order results, will be published later in October.

“Medium-duty’s recovery this year appears to be more of a reversion to the mean than robust growth, with dealer inventory stocking ahead of upcoming regulatory costs in 2027 likely behind some of the recent order strength,” Vieth said. “The resilience of the U.S. economy and still-strong consumer spending, despite rising inflationary pressures, have also aided medium-duty demand in 2026.” LL