Registration opens for annual Mother’s Day truck convoy

An annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation is preparing for its 36th year.

Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley has opened registration for its 2025 Mother’s Day Convoy. This year’s event is scheduled for May 10 at the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction in Manheim, Pa.

This year marks the first time in the event’s 35-year history that the annual convoy will be held on the Saturday before Mother’s Day. Organizers said the change will help to “boost attendance, increase volunteer support and enhance the overall experience for all participants, while still preserving the heart and spirit of this beloved tradition.”

The convoy is open to trucks with a gross vehicle weight of at least 26,001 pounds. Online driver registration is now open, with drivers and businesses allowed to sign up until the day of the event.

“While the date has shifted, the cherished tradition remains the same, giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy this incredible event on Mother’s Day weekend and still spend Sunday celebrating Mother’s Day,” the group said.

The annual convoy raises money to assist the organization in granting the wishes of children in the area who are battling critical illnesses. In addition to driving in the convoy, truckers also compete to raise funds throughout the year.

Lori Dietrich, development director for Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley, said the success of the convoy can be attributed to one important factor.

“Really, it comes down to the drivers,” Dietrich told Land Line. “They truly are the backbone of this event.”

She added that a special guest will be participating in this year’s convoy. Make-A-Wish founder Linda Bergendahl-Pauling will attend, riding along the convoy route with one of the Top 30 drivers.

The convoy is the primary fundraising event for the group – helping to make possible roughly 75% of the wishes Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley’s grants each year. This year, the group is hoping to raise $500,000 to help grant wishes for children in the area.

In 2024, a total of 380 trucks drove the 26-mile convoy route, raising $442,635 for the local Make-A-Wish chapter.

According to its website, this Make-A-Wish chapter has granted over 7,500 wishes since 1986. LL