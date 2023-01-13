Registration now open for annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Convoy

A convoy for a great cause is gearing up for another year.

Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley has opened registration for its 2023 Mother’s Day Convoy. This year’s event is scheduled for May 14 at the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction in Manheim, Pa.

Now in its 34th year, the annual convoy raises money to assist the organization in granting the wishes of children battling critical illnesses in the Susquehanna Valley. In addition to driving in the convoy, truckers also compete to raise funds throughout the year. Last year’s event saw 277 truckers drive the 26-mile route through Manheim and Mount Joy, Pa.

The group says the convoy accounts for around 75% of their yearly fundraising totals. In 2022, the convoy raised $543,875 towards a goal of $623,000, a whopping 87% of the yearly goal.

Make-A-Wish is raising the bar for 2023 with an overall goal of $700,000. Lori Dietrich, development director for Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley, said funds raised by individual drivers have a big impact on the overall success of the convoy.

“The largest fundraising stream for the event comes from drivers’ fundraising efforts. Last year drivers raised nearly $400,000 toward the goal. After that our corporate sponsorships from the trucking and business community help us to raise the needed funds to meet our goal and grant all eligible wishes of children battling critical illnesses.”

According to their website, Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley has granted more than 7,500 wishes since 1986.

The day kicks off with a carnival that includes clowns, food trucks, an auction and more. As the convoy rolls out, Dietrich says some drivers will have a special co-pilot along for the ride.

“Wish kids who attend the convoy get a swag bag, free lunch, and a chance to ride in a truck along the convoy route,” she said. “Seeing wish kids in trucks during the convoy is incredibly heartwarming. Many of our drivers form lasting friends with wish kids and their families and drive the same kid each year.”

Drivers interested in participating in this year’s convoy can register or make donations online here. LL