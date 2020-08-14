Register your truck for Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs 2020

Your chance to be a part of Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs 2020 virtual truck show is happening right now.

Contestant registrations will be accepted until Aug. 21. To register your truck as a contestant, click here. Winners will be announced daily from Sept. 14-18 as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The theme of this year’s show, Legends of the Road, will celebrate the essential work that truck drivers do every day.

“North American truck drivers have faced unprecedented challenges on the road this year and we appreciate the essential work they do every day,” Annie Peter, North American marketing manager for Shell Rotella, said in a news release. “We believe it is important to hold Shell Rotella SuperRigs in order to celebrate and highlight their hard work and to showcase many of the amazing looking trucks that are on the road.”

To that end, the show is adding a new category this year. Most Hardworking Trucker will be awarded to a driver who shares their personal story of how they worked hard over the past year. And the People’s Choice award will be decided by contestants and spectators alike.

Another change this year is that Best of Show winner will be featured in the 2022 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar. Instead of the trucks from this year’s show, the 2021 calendar will be a special edition featuring the trucks from previous calendars.

Listen to Land Line Now’s coverage of last year’s SuperRigs contest at the Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea, Minn.