Reduced emissions basis for Penske renewable diesel agreement with Shell

Penske Truck Leasing has announced the expanded use of renewable diesel in California as part of a preferred supplier agreement with Shell Oil Products U.S.

The partnership with Shell falls in line with Penske’s effort to reduce emissions across its logistics fleet, heavy-duty truck leasing and truck rental operations, said a news release.

“In California, renewable diesel provides a realistic pathway for fleets to reduce emissions from well to wheel as the industry continues to decarbonize, Josh Tippin, vice president for energy and fuel supply at Penske Transportation Solutions, said in a statement. “Collaborators like Shell are essential in supporting our fleet sustainability efforts by securing and supplying lower-carbon fuel sources such as renewable diesel and collaborating with us on other carbon reduction initiatives.”

According to the news release, all vehicles refueling at Penske’s 32 locations in California with fuel islands will now have renewable diesel to select. In addition, as supplies increase and carbon compensation programs become more widely available, Penske plans to expand its use of renewable diesel in other markets.

Penske first piloted renewable diesel in Southern California for several months to ensure there were no adverse effects on the company’s vehicles using it for fuel.

Benefits include reduced maintenance-related issues along with added benefits of lower overall emissions and a cleaner fuel compared with traditional ultra-low sulfur diesel, said the news release.

Penske’s collaboration with Shell on sustainable solutions extends beyond this diesel alternative. In fact, Penske is installing approximately 100 Level 2 electric vehicle chargers in six states, according to the news release. LL

