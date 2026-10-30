Red-dyed diesel waiver: 31 states in, 19 to go

The federal fuel waiver allowing red-dyed diesel for on-highway use went into effect on Oct. 5.

Since then, 31 states have enacted corresponding orders that waive penalties not covered by the federal order, which suspended the national 24.4-cent fuel tax, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Now, the department is urging the remaining states to follow suit.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins recently sent a letter commending the governors of states that have issued emergencies and asking the other 19 states to do the same.

“Savings are maximized when states take corresponding action to suspend certain penalties, modify enforcement practices or take other actions intended to reduce unnecessary burdens on agricultural producers and transportation operators with respect to dyed diesel,” the letter said. “Together we have an opportunity to provide our mutual constituents with real relief for the remainder of this harvest season and beyond.”

KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, recently reported that truck drivers in the central part of the state are dealing with significant delays at fuel terminals, with high demand forcing the closure of some terminals in the state.

Fuel, harvest and avian flu emergency orders remain in effect in Iowa.

The Department of Agriculture said it will continue working with state leaders to support implementation and ensure that farmers, ranchers and transportation operators have access to the relief available under federal and state law.

31 states have stepped up to help lower diesel costs. We’re urging the rest to join them. 🇺🇸🚜 President @POTUS, with strong support from @VP, took action to temporarily allow off-road dyed diesel to be used on highways without federal penalties or collection of the federal diesel tax. That gives farmers, ranchers, and truckers another fuel option during harvest — and relief from a federal tax of 24.4 cents per gallon. THANK YOU to the governors taking action alongside us. Combined federal and state relief could save more than $640 MILLION. To the remaining governors: Let’s get this relief to the producers who keep America fed and moving. — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) October 29, 2026

The IRS has established an FAQ page regarding the relief the agency announced earlier this month.

Questions about tax records, filing returns, interstate travel and dyed biodiesel mixtures are among those answered.

The national diesel average was $6.32 per gallon, according to AAA, when the red-dyed diesel waiver was issued. As of Friday, Oct. 30, that average remained the same. LL

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