Red-dyed diesel relief? Truckers urged to read the fine print

“Lower prices” and “tax-exempt” made the headlines following the issuance of a federal order that allows expanded use of red-dyed diesel, usually restricted to farming and other off-road uses.

Trucking stakeholders, including OOIDA, quickly pointed out that unfortunately it’s just not that simple.

“OOIDA believes allowing the wider use of red-dyed diesel will provide minimal relief,” Association President and CEO Todd Spencer said. “Market stability is essential to bring down costs for the long haul.”

The Nevada Trucking Association has told its members to hold off on red-dyed diesel until the U.S. Department of the Treasury issues guidance.

“We share the goal of lowering diesel costs,” the Nevada Trucking Association wrote in an update to its members. “The details are not settled and our advice is simple: cool your jets. Dyed diesel is not extra supply. It comes from the same pool as clear diesel. In Nevada, it is not sold at retail truck stops or public stations.”

There are also concerns about what happens after this relief ends.

Solvent Red 164 (the dye in red-dyed diesel) is added at a high concentration so inspectors can still find it after it is diluted with clear diesel, according to the Nevada Trucking Association.

Hefty fines and license suspensions are possible under federal and Nevada laws, the NTA member update said.

Sustained high prices will put many truck drivers out of business, Spencer said.

The Energy Marketers of America, a federation of 48 state and regional trade associations, also encouraged its members to operate cautiously until guidance from the Treasury is made clear.

EMA also underlined that deferral is not forgiveness and federal penalty relief does not resolve EPA or state restrictions. The White House did say that it would “explore pathways to eliminate the obligation to pay the deferred taxes,” but that has not been finalized.

Even in states where emergency relief has been issued, those vary and some are limited.

The Montana Department of Transportation posted on its Facebook page on Oct. 6 that red-dyed diesel remains illegal on the state’s public roads despite the federal order.

Agricultural groups are reminding their members that a deferral is not the same as a permanent tax break.

“You really have to kind of go through the weeds to see what that actually means,” Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, told the National Association of Farm Broadcasting. “It might take the edge off in the harvest season of 2026, but the bill is going to become due in early 2027. Ag organizations are strongly encouraging that the deferral becomes an actual waiver. With diesel, when it’s time to harvest, it’s game time. You can’t defer that. You need to be out in the fields.”

It will be up to states to exempt taxes on red-dyed diesel used on public highways, according to Carmen Martorana, executive director of IFTA.

“Since it will not include the state excise taxes when purchased, they cannot claim tax-paid purchases, so they will have to pay the state taxes on the IFTA return,” Martorana said. “This could all change, but it will require each state to issue its own executive order.” LL