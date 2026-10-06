Red-dyed diesel gets federal green light: What truckers need to know

Diesel is more than $6 per gallon nationally on average and $8-plus per gallon in some regions, according to the latest fuel reports.

“Truckers are feeling the pain at the pump,” OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer said. “Every $1 increase per gallon in fuel costs our members around $400 more per week, and sustained high prices will put many truck drivers out of business. Meanwhile, oil executives pad their profits while working families struggle. Consumers also pay the price. Roughly 70% of domestic freight moves exclusively by truck, and the cost of fuel ultimately gets passed on.”

Several states have taken measures to cut into those costs, and now the federal government is stepping in.

On Monday, Oct. 5, an executive order was enacted to temporarily allow red-dyed diesel for highway use. The order defers the federal tax imposed for on-road use of red-dyed diesel, currently 24.4 cents per gallon, for the remainder of the year without interest or penalties.

Red-dyed diesel is normally limited to off-road use, such as farming, construction and industrial, because of its tax-free status.

“Farmers and truckers are essential to the American way of life, feeding families, fueling communities, and sustaining the American people,” a White House Fact Sheet said. “This action will put money directly back in the pockets of American farmers, truckers, and workers.”

The federal order has no effect on the IFTA return or state taxes.

Enforcement of red-dyed diesel on public highways is suspended, but the federal excise tax is not reported on the IFTA return, Carmen Martorana, executive director of IFTA, told Land Line.

“Each state will have to issue their own order if they want to exempt taxes on dyed diesel used on public highways,” Martorana said. “So far, the states that have issued orders on dyed diesel have very limited use exemptions, and none have exempted the state excise taxes. This could all change, but it will require each state to issue its own executive order.”

States are being encouraged as part of the executive order to enact corresponding policies.

So, while a carrier can now purchase red-dyed diesel for use on public highways, they will still report the total miles on the IFTA return for the jurisdiction where they purchased it, Martorana said.

“Since it will not include the state excise taxes when purchased, they cannot claim tax paid purchases, so they will have to pay the state taxes on the IFTA return,” Martorana said.

Notices regarding state declarations and how those specifically apply to IFTA are available on the agency’s website.

IFTA advises carriers to periodically check these notices and review the state orders posted online.

Other federal measures

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration declared a nationwide fuel emergency, granting hours-of-service relief for vehicles transporting fuel, on Sept. 16.

That waiver, which allows drivers to operate for up to 16 hours in a 24-hour window, remains in effect through mid-December.

Analysts weigh in

Goldman Sachs told CNBC that diesel prices may need to remain high to suppress demand for some time.

Negative refining capacity growth this year and product inventories as low as they’ve been since 2015 are forecast by Goldman.

“This is just absolutely incredibly, dynamic and unprecedented,” Tom Kloza, chief energy advisor for Gulf Oil, told Trucking with OOIDA prior to the signing of the federal order. “The first normal year might be 2028. U.S. refineries have put off any pit stops until 2027, which means next year will probably see some of the most extensive refinery maintenance, and that could keep prices elevated much longer.”

In late September, the U.S. Department of Energy released 40 million barrels of crude oil from the strategic petroleum reserve. Those barrels are to be returned with additional premium barrels to increase long-term inventory, according to the DOE.

On Oct. 2, Group of Seven countries agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude oil and refined products from their strategic reserve. U.S. officials said this will increase supply and bring diesel prices down.

OOIDA believes allowing the wider use of red-dyed diesel will provide minimal relief, Spencer said. “Market stability is essential to bring down costs for the long haul.” LL