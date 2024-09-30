Recovery from Hurricane Helene continues in several states

The impacts of Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm, continue to be felt in portions of several states.

The Associated Press reported more than 100 deaths as of Monday, Sept. 30, with officials expecting that number to increase.

Western North Carolina was hit particularly hard with flooding that has led to the closure of 390 roads, including Interstate 40, to all traffic except emergency services and supply logistics coordinated by the Business Emergency Operations Center.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation cautioned against any unnecessary travel in the area.

📸 I-40 washout near Tennessee state line. We cannot say this enough: DO NOT TRAVEL IN OR TO WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. Travel in this area for non-emergency purposes is hindering needed emergency response. Details on the restricted travel area ➡️ https://t.co/AGDVnBcZMS. pic.twitter.com/2KLwssiBv1 — NCDOT (@NCDOT) September 28, 2024

“Our top priority is everyone’s safety and well-being,” Joey Hopkins, state transportation secretary, said in a statement. “Priority must be given to all the emergency responders, utility and transportation crews and others who are working hard to help with what will be a lengthy response and recovery effort.”

On its storm resources page, NCDOT provides phone numbers and additional information for crisis cleanup, open shelters, repair scams and more. To report price gouging, call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

A North Carolina emergency remains in effect through Oct. 8 waiving hours of service for drivers transporting fuel, food, water, medical supplies and feed for livestock and poultry. Vehicles used in the restoration of utility and transportation services are also covered by this order.

Links to each state’s updated travel information can be found on this Land Line resources page.

Tennessee disaster

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has informed travelers that all roads in the upper east region of the state should be considered “potentially hazardous.”

Motorists should avoid traveling in these areas unless seeking higher ground, TDOT said.

9/30 10 AM (EDT)/ 9 AM (CDT) Update: Here is the latest roadway closure map, including both state and interstate roadways. The Nolichucky River Corridor should be considered closed, as well as all roads in western North Carolina. #easttn #helene #roadconditions #damage #mytdot pic.twitter.com/ESFAI9YapA — myTDOT (@myTDOT) September 30, 2024

Tennessee’s disaster declaration waives hours of service for operators of commercial motor vehicles providing supplies, equipment, personnel and other provisions to assist those affected by severe weather in the state.

Size and weight limitations are also suspended until Oct. 11 by this order.

South Carolina emergency

On its social media account, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said it was closely monitoring major roads and bridges. But as of Monday, Sept. 30, there were no major closures anticipated.

SCDOT is closely monitoring the conditions and potential for localized flooding following the storm – we want you to know that we will announce any major bridge or road closures on our website and social media platforms. Right now, there are no major closures anticipated. (1/3) — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 30, 2024

More than 760,000 customers were still without power as of Monday morning, Sept. 30, according to PowerOutage.us. This was the most for any state affected by Helene.

Relief of hours-of-service as well as size and weight requirements for commercial vehicles assisting with emergency efforts is granted by a South Carolina declaration. Permits still must be obtained from the South Carolina DOT for oversize loads.

Florida

An executive order was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, Sept. 24 declaring a state of emergency for 61 of the state’s 67 counties.

As part of the order, Florida will “suspend enforcement of the registration requirements” for commercial motor vehicles traversing the state to “provide emergency services or supplies, to transport emergency equipment, supplies or personnel or to transport FEMA mobile homes or office-style mobile homes into or from Florida.”

The order also waives hours-of-service regulations for “drivers operating a commercial motor vehicle to provide emergency relief during an emergency.”

The state said that regulatory relief would not be extended to testing requirements for controlled substances and alcohol, commercial driver’s license requirements, financial responsibility (insurance) requirements or applicable size and weight requirements.

Additionally, drivers who are currently under an out-of-service order will not be granted an exemption.

A driver must carry a copy of the order to be granted relief. The order will remain in effect through Oct. 7.

As far as road conditions, the state’s traffic map shows no closures to major highways or interstates. On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Florida Department of Transportation said that over 12,300 miles of roadways had been cleared and that 1,400 bridges in those areas had been determined safe for travel.

Stay up to date on any possible road closures in Florida here.

#HurricaneHelene UPDATE: FDOT has completed bridge inspections on all accessible state-owned and locally owned bridges. 129 Bridge Inspectors reviewed and cleared 1,400 bridges across impacted areas, determining them safe for travel. pic.twitter.com/GVEldSOlHL — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) September 29, 2024

Georgia

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for all 159 counties in the state.

Late last week, Georgia experienced some road closures due to debris, as well as some downed powerlines. It currently seems none of the state’s major highways or interstates will be impacted long-term, but cleanup efforts along state highways could lead to brief closures.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, as of Sunday, Sept. 29, there were 58 closures on state routes in the southwestern part of the state. The GDOT traffic map shows that current road closures are anticipated to be resolved by Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Flooding in the state did result in the closure of one bridge, located off the state highway system in Reed Bingham State Park in Cook County. Officials said on Sunday, Sept. 29 that inspectors were expected to evaluate the bridge “early next week.”

For truckers, the emergency declaration waives hours-of-service regulations for carriers “to ensure the uninterrupted supply of goods and services necessary to respond” in the aftermath of the storm. That waiver will remain in effect for 14 days or “until emergency condition ceases to exist.”

Weight, height and length restrictions are also being lifted for carriers providing relief during the state of emergency. Vehicles operating outside the normal limits are required to be issued permits by the state’s Department of Public Safety.

Current road conditions in Georgia can be found here.

Virginia

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in response to forecasts that Helene would bring “significant rainfall, flooding, tornados and strong winds.”

As part of that executive order, the state’s Department of Transportation announced that temporary “overweight, over width, registration, license or hours-of-service exemptions” would be provided to “all carriers transporting essential emergency supplies to, through and from any area of the Commonwealth.”

The state said that weight exemptions would not apply for travel across any structure with a posted weight restriction. The waiver is applicable through Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Currently, none of Virginia’s major highways or interstates have been impacted by the storm. Closures along some state highways exist, particularly in the southwestern portion of the state, as crews tend to debris and downed powerlines.

Current traffic conditions in the state are available here.

Providing for relief efforts

Truck drivers are quick to volunteer their services when people are in need, but there are several things to know before driving toward areas affected by Helene.

First and foremost, do not drive to affected areas unsolicited. Although everyone is eager to help, showing up at disaster sites without approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or any other authorized organization could exacerbate an already chaotic situation.

It’s too late to get credentialed to haul FEMA loads for Helene relief, but truck drivers can help in other ways – including through the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN). It provides supply chain assistance to nonprofit organizations providing disaster relief. ALAN’s Disaster Micro-Site includes a map and a list of current logistics needs for which truckers can sign up.

Truckers who can’t provide anything on that list still can help by offering transportation, warehousing, material equipment or expertise by filling out a form here. ALAN will match those offers with an organization as needed.

Listen to Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson speak with ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton about providing for Helene relief efforts:

FEMA also provides some resources to those looking to help join Helene relief efforts. The agency encourages volunteers to seek opportunities through the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster website. As of Monday, Sept. 30, member organizations were requesting no donations other than cash and asking that no unsolicited goods be donated.

Drivers not hauling for FEMA, ALAN or another credentialed organization should not bring in supplies or start a goods drive for Helene relief efforts. Unauthorized traffic will make it difficult for authorized vehicles to travel the limited roads available. Those providing relief will assess what supplies are needed and go through the proper channels to obtain them.

Although truck drivers cannot get credentialed to haul FEMA loads for Helene relief, they can go through the process for future disaster relief. Information about becoming a transportation service provider for FEMA can be found on FEMA’s website. Find out more about hauling for relief efforts here.

Effect on supply chain

It is too soon to know what effects Helene will have on freight movement, but a pending strike at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports may complicate the situation.

David Spencer, vice president of market intelligence at Arrive Logistics, told Land Line that anecdotal information shows some companies may be fine for now. One major food and beverage shipper suggested its regional customers have enough inventory to meet immediate demand. But that situation could change, depending on how long it takes to repair roads.

“Additional replenishment is expected to follow a typical lead-time schedule and could limit spot-freight demand in the area,” Spencer said. “However, we anticipate that recovery-effort-related orders will increase as the day and week progress.”

Although some are worried that a port strike expected on Tuesday, Oct. 1, could make the situation worse, Spencer said a strike may benefit relief efforts. Fewer trucks at the ports could mean more trucks available for relief efforts. On the other hand, if the strike lasts for several weeks, it could reduce product availability, which could lead to cost inflation.

“We are still evaluating additional impacts and encourage shippers and carriers to maintain open communication with transportation partners to stay updated on rapidly changing conditions,” Spencer said. LL

Land Line Associate Editor Tyson Fisher and Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski contributed to this report.