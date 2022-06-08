Record prices expected through 2023

June 8, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

In its most recent short-term energy outlook, the Energy Information Administration predicted record production of crude oil in 2023.

The June EIA outlook calls for record prices over that same period.

“We continue to see historically high energy prices as a result of the economic recovery and the repercussions of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” EIA Administrator Joe DeCarolis said. “Although we expect the current upward pressure on energy prices to lessen, high energy prices will likely remain prevalent in the United States this year and next.”

Among those record-breaking costs, diesel, which averaged $5.57 per gallon in May, is expected to drop to $4.78 per gallon in the third quarter of 2022.

The energy outlook predicts the drop anticipating diesel wholesale margins will fall from $1.53 per gallon to $1.07 per gallon during that period.

U.S. refineries

Refinery utilization is forecasted to average 94% in the third quarter of this year. It is a direct result of high wholesale product margins, says EIA.

This would be at or near the highest level in the past five years.

Yet, operable refinery capacity is currently 900,000 barrels per day less than at the end of 2019.

As a result, total refinery output of products is not expected to match levels of refinery utilization.

Wholesale margins are forecasted to drop from record levels based upon expected refinery utilization.

Global expectations

Low oil inventories as well as existing and potential sanctions imposed on Russia continue to increase potential oil volatility, according to the outlook.

In May, the Brent crude oil spot price averaged $113 per barrel. EIA does expect that average to drop to $108 per barrel for the second half of 2022.

Anticipated production of Russia’s liquid fuels is expected to decline from 11.3 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2022 to 9.3 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.

Lastly, EIA expects OPEC crude oil production to average 29.2 million barrels per day in the second half of this year after OPEC+ announced adjustments of production targets for July and August during its June 2 meeting.

The full report can be found here. LL

Related News

U.S. paper money, photo by Skyline

Fuel prices

States take action on tax rebates

States around the nation take action to offer rebates to provide relief from higher costs for goods and services.

By Keith Goble | June 07

Diesel pump. Photo by Marty Ellis, OOIDA

Fuel prices

Diesel back up by double digits

The national average per gallon of diesel jumped by 16 cents this week. That average is now $2.429 higher than last year, according to EIA.

By SJ Munoz | June 07

OOIDA Truckers Advantage fuel card

Fuel prices

OOIDA member-exclusive program offers more than just a fuel card

OOIDA’s fuel program offers members exclusive savings. In the first quarter of 2022, members have saved nearly $1.4 million on fuel purchases.

By SJ Munoz | June 06

Truck stopped in crosswalk in New York City. Photo by Alfredo Garcia Saz

Fuel prices

New York implements fuel tax holiday

New York is the latest state to provide a break from fuel taxes for truckers and motorists. Other state tax holidays are ongoing.

By Keith Goble | June 01