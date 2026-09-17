Record fuel prices drive hours-of-service relief

Record-setting fuel prices are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

In its latest short-term outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasted fuel costs to increase through at least the end of this year.

Since the U.S. conflict with Iran began in early 2026, American consumers have spent $49 billion more on diesel as of Thursday, Sept. 17, a 74% increase.

Additionally, U.S. refineries are operating near full capacity and are expected to decrease output for standard fall maintenance.

To address the fuel supply chain, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted an hours-of-service waiver for commercial vehicles transporting fuel through Dec. 16.

Drivers covered by this order can operate for up to 16 hours within a 24-hour window, as long as they take required rest breaks.

FMCSA said it is waiving the hours-of-service requirements, “to respond to global supply disruptions, anticipated increases in the demand for gasoline and diesel fuels in the late summer and fall, and to mitigate impacts on the costs and availability of fuel for transportation service providers, agricultural harvesting, and the traveling public as the demand increases.”

Fuel prices are updated daily and a fuel surcharge calculator is available on LandLine.Media.

A valid commercial driver’s license and all necessary endorsements must be valid for a driver to operate under this order.

Drivers must not be subject to an out-of-service order and are required to carry a physical or digital copy of the waiver to present to law enforcement upon request.

Motor carriers with a conditional safety rating are not eligible for the relief granted by this order.

This waiver applies while the driver returns empty to the motor carrier’s terminal or the driver’s normal work reporting location. If the driver informs the motor carrier that they need rest, they must be allowed to immediately find a safe resting location for at least 10 consecutive hours off duty.

A 10-hour break is also required when a driver is moving to normal operations and their total time engaged in operations under this waiver, or in combination with normal operations, equals or exceeds 14 hours.

Each motor carrier operating under this waiver must collect and submit to FMCSA, upon FMCSA’s request, information on the total number of drivers who operated under the waiver. LL