Recent drop in oil prices sustainable?

Peace talks between the U.S. and Iran have provided at least a small measure of optimism based on the latest oil price reports.

Price declines of more than 6% were reported after U.S. officials explained their desire for a diplomatic resolution.

Brent crude oil was $106 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was $97.31 per barrel as of Monday morning, Nov. 2, according to OilPrice.com.

“We would prefer to do it peacefully,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in recent days.

Prior to a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 1, President Donald Trump told a media outlet that, “Either they’ll make a deal, or we’ll just end it.”

Iran officials countered by saying on Monday, Nov. 2, that “the ball is in the U.S. court,” CBS News reported.

Media outlets also reported that Iran has adjusted its plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days of an agreement with the U.S.

#Iran says it would reopen #Hormuz within two days of a deal, down from seven. Washington hasn’t answered, and Tuesday’s midterms decide how soon it does. Read our 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 snapshot of the week’s top stories on the 𝑷𝒆𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒆𝒖𝒎 𝑬𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒕 website #OOTT https://t.co/OJSEn2UZCG — Petroleum Economist (@PetroleumEcon) November 2, 2026

On Monday, Nov. 2, the national average price per gallon for diesel was $6.292, according to AAA. That price was a 5.7-cent decline per gallon compared to the previous week.

In late October, the White House announced the arrival of the first million barrels of oil through its agreement with Venezuela.

This shipment will be refined in Texas and increase the domestic supply, lowering prices at the pump, the White House said.

Analysts for Goldman Sachs pointed out that while supply is recovering, a high risk of reductions remains.

Any increase in shipping attacks and sustained damage to refineries could result in an average oil price of $140 per barrel in 2027, according to Goldman Sachs.

Complicating oil price forecasts are the timing and location of disruptions being “nearly impossible to predict,” Daan Struyven, head of oil research at Goldman Sachs, said.

There is a scenario where Brent crude oil could decline to below $70 per barrel if Middle East exports were to recover more quickly than expected. LL