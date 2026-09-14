Recalled, repaired, recalled again: Daimler trucks need another fix

Incorrect repairs have forced Daimler Truck to recall a few thousand Freightliner and Western Star trucks that have already been recalled.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents, Daimler Truck is recalling more than 2,000 model year 2020-23 Freightliner Cascadias and 2022 Western Star 49X trucks. Affected trucks could be exposed to a brake-related issue.

Specifically, the brake modular valves located on the front axle may corrode. That could lead to the truck pulling to one side while braking under electronic stability control or roll stability control. A truck suddenly pulling to one side increases the risk of a crash.

Daimler trucks with the defect will have their brake modulator valves replaced for free by a dealer. Letters to owners of affected trucks will be sent on Nov. 8.

Questions about this recall can be directed to Daimler Truck customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number F1039. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V583.

These trucks were subject to a previous recall in 2023 and 2022.

The 2023 recall included tens of thousands of Freightliner and Western Star trucks and dealt with the same issue. In 2022, more than 200,000 trucks were recalled for a brake modulator valve problem.

The 2022 recall was an expansion of a 2020 recall. All Daimler trucks recalled in 2020 had to undergo new repairs for the 2022 recall. Now, some of the trucks involved in the 2022 recall have to go back to the dealership for another round of repairs.

According to the recall documents, a software remedy was appropriate for other chassis configurations. However, trucks subjected to the latest recall require a different kind of repair.

In late August, Daimler Truck engineering staff discovered that some trucks with 4×2 axle configurations had received only a software remedy. A hardware replacement was the intended remedy for those vehicles.

There have been no reports of unexpected brake pulls among the more than 2,000 trucks being recalled. No crashes or injuries related to the issue have been reported. LL

More recalls: