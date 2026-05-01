Recalled Mack and Volvo trucks may lose ABS, stability control

Mack and Volvo Trucks are recalling certain trucks after discovering an issue with the brakes that could lead to skidding and loss of control.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation, Mack and Volvo trucks are recalling more than 5,000 trucks for a service brake issue. Affected trucks include Mack 2025-27 Pioneers, 2026-27 Anthems and Volvo 2025-27 VNLs and 2026-27 VNRs.

Mack and Volvo Trucks with the defect have rear brake modulators with unprotected electrical connectors, which can short circuit.

That could result in a loss of the anti-lock brake system (ABS) and electronic stability control (ESC). An ABS or ESC loss increases the risk of a crash or injury.

No warning signs exist for a brake modulator defect. Mack Trucks is reporting five field reports and four warranty claims linked to six unique VINs, but no accidents or injuries. Meanwhile, Volvo Trucks has received 43 field reports and 43 warranty claims tied to 50 VINs, but has also not seen any accidents or injuries.

Drivers and fleet owners will need to take trucks affected by the recall to a Mack or Volvo Trucks dealer to have the rear brake modulator electrical connectors inspected. Those modulators will be replaced and a protective cover will be installed for free.

Notification letters to those who own a truck that is part of the recall will be sent out on June 22. Although thousands of trucks are being recalled, the manufacturers expect only a small percentage of them to actually have the defect.

For questions about the Mack Trucks recall, call its customer service at 800-866-1177 with recall number SC0494. NHTSA’s number for the recall is 26V261. Questions related to Volvo Trucks can be directed to 800-528-6586 with recall number RVXX2605. NHTSA’s number for the Volvo recall is 26V260. LL

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