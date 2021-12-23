Recall affects nearly 3,000 trucks with fuel injection system issue

A few thousand trucks of various makes and models are part of a Daimler Trucks North America recall dealing with the fuel injection system.

Daimler Trucks’ recall affects Freightliner and Western Star trucks with model years ranging from 2020 to 2022.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fuel tubes between the fuel rail and the injectors for cylinders four, five and six may fatigue and crack, which can result in a high pressure fuel leak. A high pressure fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

The recall affects the following Daimler Trucks vehicles:

Freightliner 114SD, 2019-2022

Freightliner Cascadia, 2021-2022

Western Star 4700, 2020-2022

Western Star 47X, 2022

Western Star 49X, 2021-2022

Western Star WF110, 2021

Western Star WJ121, 2020

Daimler Trucks will notify owners of trucks with faulty fuel tubes beginning Feb. 10. Dealers will replace the fuel tubes, and install vibration isolators, free of charge.

For questions, call Daimler Trucks’ customer service at 800-547-0712 with reference number FL-915. NHTSA’s number is 21V-965.

This recall is related to a Cummins recall earlier this month. With faulty fuel tubes potentially affecting nearly 11,000 engines, more vehicle recalls are expected. LL

