Randall-Reilly cancels the 2020 Great American Trucking Show

Concerns about “the same fears and uncertainties as Facebook and Major League Baseball to cancel or severely curtail in-person events” forced event organizer Randall Reilly to cancel what was to be the 21st annual Great American Trucking Show.

GATS has been held annually since 1999 in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. This year’s show was to take place Aug. 24-27.

The following announcement from the GATS webpage was posted late yesterday afternoon, confirming cancellation of the upcoming show.

“The same fears and uncertainties that have led entities as diverse as Facebook and Major League Baseball to cancel or severely curtail in-person events have informed a very difficult decision: Randall-Reilly is canceling the Great American Trucking Show, scheduled for Aug. 27-29, 2020. This decision has been made with the health and well-being of all participants first and foremost in mind “We remain committed to producing events like GATS that showcase the latest information in trucking, equipment, parts and accessories, as well as access to jobs. We will use the coming months to determine what form future events take and assess the safeguards needed to ensure your health. “This pandemic has underscored how critical the industry and drivers are to the well-being of America. The fleets, owner-operators and drivers are what’s kept the flow of food and other goods in stores and homes. We are thankful to you, proud of you and will keep you posted on what’s next for GATS so we can celebrate you at a future event.”

The organizers say if you have already booked and paid for accommodations, it’s recommended to contact the hotel or travel site your room(s) were originally booked through to discuss their refund policies.

Randall-Reilly LLC is based in Tuscaloosa, Ala. It also publishes magazines.