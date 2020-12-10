Rand McNally still working with ELD customers to resolve issues

More than two weeks after Rand McNally suffered a “cyber incident,” some customers of the company’s ELDs are still reporting problems with the devices.

As of the afternoon Dec. 10, Rand McNally said the ELD platform is working, but representatives are continuing to work with individual drivers to help them get the devices operating again.

On Nov. 24, OOIDA’s Business Services Department began to receive calls from members reporting problems with their Rand McNally ELDs. On Nov. 25, Rand McNally confirmed that a cyber incident was affecting the company’s hosted and network systems.

Rand McNally said its ELDs resumed functionality on Nov. 30. Since then, however, OOIDA has continued to receive a scattering of reports from truck drivers saying the devices still weren’t fully operational. The most frequent issue reported was being unable to certify and edit the logs, which is necessary for compliance.

According to a spokesperson, the company has been working to help drivers with those issues.

The company said that drivers with difficulties certifying and editing their logs should make sure that they are logged out of the application to force any pending data to the back end of the portal. If the driver receives a prompt to “certify logs” as they log out, Rand McNally said they should select “cancel,” which will allow them to sign out.

“Once the data has transferred, they can log back in, certify, edit and be rolling as usual,” Rand McNally said.

As of Dec. 10, the Rand McNally website was down. A spokesperson said the site should be back up and running “soon.” Rand McNally also said that it has no indication that Rand McNally customer data was affected.

For truckers still having problems with their ELDs, the solution is to go old school and use paper logs.

“The first thing you need to do is construct some sort of letter to your carrier, even if it’s you, just documenting that there is an ELD malfunction, what the ELD malfunction was, and from that moment, you have eight days,” Adam Kleinschmidt of OOIDA’s Business Services, said. “Before you can get that fixed, you can run paper logs.

“If it’s going to take longer than that eight days to fix, you can file for an extension through FMCSA and the way that you do that is essentially the same thing you’re putting in that letter of what it is and you’re going to send that letter to FMCSA. They’ll make a determination. You want to start working on doing that as quickly as possible, just in case.”

The FMCSA’s ELD support page can be found here. Truckers can also get help filing an extension by filling out the form here.

The company said it has been keeping the FMCSA informed about its progress. LL