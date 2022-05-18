Rand McNally launches ELD aimed at avoiding 3G sunset problems

As mobile carriers continue to phase out their 3G networks, Rand McNally has introduced an electronic logging device designed to provide “straightforward, long-term compliance.”

On Tuesday, May 17, the company announced the launch of an ELD that can be used with an Android phone or tablet and doesn’t require a cellular network. In a news release, the company said its new Vehicle Link ELD is available and shipping to customers now.

Rand McNally said its Vehicle Link ELD simplifies compliance by providing hours of service and driver vehicle inspection reporting with a “low-cost and easy-to-use solution.”

“For months we’ve been hearing from fleets and drivers about potential compliance disruptions,” Ivan Sheldon, vice president of product management, said in a news release. “It’s been a double whammy: Major supply chain shortages, which means vendors are having difficulty providing ELDs to customers. Plus, there are thousands of existing ELDs that rely upon 2G and 3G networks, which are being shuttered and have rendered those devices obsolete.

“We’re happy to add the new Vehicle Link to our fleet portfolio and help meet the demand for compliance devices.”

Rand McNally said that Vehicle Link ELD measures 1.5 inches in diameter and installs in seconds. The device plugs into a truck’s diagnostic port and pairs with the Rand VL app on an Android phone or tablet.

According to the company, the Vehicle Link ELD continually transmits hours of service into the Rand McNally app. When it is connected to a Wi-Fi or cellular network, the app transmits data to Rand McNally’s back-end fleet portal.

Sheldon said that means there are no concerns about out-of-date cellular modems.

“We wanted to provide a solution that is as straightforward and dependable as possible,” he said.

The Android app works with the Vehicle Link to provide drivers with hours-of-service logs, driver vehicle inspection reporting, as well as fuel entry for IFTA reporting and messaging back to the home office.

The Rand McNally Fleet portal supplies six months of reports and logs, which can be downloaded and saved. For fleets with multiple trucks, the portal also enables managers to view truck location and vehicle status.

Earlier this month, FMCSA granted an extension request for carriers using 3G-dependent ELDs.

“FMCSA has granted an extension for any carriers using the ELDs below, allowing the carrier’s drivers to continue to use paper records of duty status in lieu of the ELD until the 3G dependent devices are replaced with a compliant 4G or 5G device,” the agency wrote.

The devices covered under the extension:

Driver Connect, Model No. DC200 Fleet

Driver Connect, Model No. DC200S

TND 760, Model No. 760

TND 765, Model No. 765

HD100, Model No. HD100 (Android; iOS)

Mobile carriers have been sunsetting their 3G networks throughout 2022: