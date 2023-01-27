R.E. Garrison Trucking builds its Southeast U.S. presence with acquisition

Alabama-based reefer carrier R.E. Garrison Trucking has bought Jackson, Ga.-based Boaty’s Transport Inc.

R.E. Garrison said in announcing the transaction that Boaty’s will continue to operate using its name and image under the R.E. Garrison family umbrella.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

R.E. Garrison specializes in refrigerated transportation. Established in 1959 by Roy Garrison (1922-2018), it is headquartered in Cullman, Ala. Wyles Griffith and Donovon Lovell purchased the company in 1996. The company also has office locations in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Indiana and Tennessee. The company reports having more than 800 truck drivers and more than 250 employees who are not truck drivers.

The Boaty’s acquisition brings with it more than 50 tractors and 80 refrigerated trailers.

Boaty’s Transport Inc. was founded in 1991 by Michael Boatwright. The company transports produce throughout the Southeastern U.S.

Michael Boatwright is expected to retire in the coming months. His son, Shaun Boatwright, has been tapped to lead Boaty’s daily business.

“One of the things that excites me the most about this transition to Garrison is the fact that we will still maintain our small company feel while adding many additional benefits for our employees and clients,” Michael Boatwright said in a news release.

R.E. Garrison Trucking President and co-owner Wyles Griffith welcomed the addition of the company.

“Boaty’s stood out to our board of directors because of their longstanding position within the produce industry and we are incredibly enthusiastic about Boaty’s joining the team.” LL

