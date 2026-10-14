Push a button. Hide your plate. Now states are fighting back

Law enforcement has a new target: license plate flippers, devices that let drivers make their license plates disappear.

These gadgets are used to dodge tolls, traffic cameras and tickets. Now, lawmakers across the country are moving to shut them down.

License plate flippers come in manual, electric or mechanical versions. They attach to a vehicle and let drivers hide a plate or switch it for another one.

Some work with the push of a button or switch. Others use a mechanical system to change what law enforcement and traffic cameras can see.

The goal can be simple: keep a vehicle’s identity out of sight. That can make it harder to collect tolls, enforce traffic laws or hold drivers accountable.

When a license plate vanishes, a key tool for identifying the vehicle goes with it.

A hidden plate can do more than help a driver skip a toll. It can make it harder to connect to a toll violation or traffic offense. That can leave other drivers paying their share while someone else tries to dodge the bill.

States crack down on license plate flippers

At least 10 states have passed laws against license plate flippers. And drivers do not have to look far to find them. Some devices sell online for less than $100.

Texas and Washington were among the first states to target the gadgets more than a decade ago.

Other states have followed. California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have taken action in recent years.

Kansas and Wisconsin joined the list this year.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania already has a law against license plate flippers. Now, lawmakers want to close gaps that may let other devices slip through.

In 2024, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill that specifically banned license flipping devices.

The law defines a flipper as a manual, electric or mechanical device installed on a vehicle. It can switch between license plates or hide a plate from view.

The law goes beyond using a device on the road. It also bans buying, installing, making, selling or distributing one. Violators can face fines of up to $2,000.

New devices expose gaps in Pennsylvania law

Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-Lehigh, said technology has moved faster than the law.

“Bad actors quickly adapted and switched to other types of obstruction devices which do not necessarily flip the plate to hide it from view,” McNeill said.

The newer products create a challenge for enforcement. A license plate flipper may physically turn a plate, while other devices can block cameras or change what they capture without flipping the plate.

Some devices use blackout plates or turn a plate away from view with the push of a button.

Others use special covers to interfere with toll and traffic enforcement cameras. The plate may look normal to the naked eye, but the cover can keep a camera from reading it correctly.

That creates a problem for enforcement. A plate does not have to flip to stop a camera from capturing the information.

Pennsylvania House lawmakers approved a bill that would ban a wider range of license plate obstruction devices. It would cover devices that hide a plate, change its appearance to look like another plate or interfere with cameras used for toll collection and traffic safety. The bill also targets license plate covers.

McNeill said her bill is “designed to help Pennsylvania keep up with rapidly changing technology by prohibiting all license plate obstruction devices developed in the past and in the future.”

HB2219 now heads to the Senate.

New Jersey

New Jersey lawmakers are also targeting license plate flippers and other devices that help drivers hide their plates or avoid tolls.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey reported losing about $40 million in toll revenue in one year because of obscured or missing license plates.

That figure shows how costly obscured plates can be for toll collection. When a camera cannot capture a readable plate, collecting the payment or pursuing a violation can become more difficult.

The reported loss also raises a basic fairness question: Who makes up the difference when some drivers avoid tolls that others pay?

The Assembly Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced a bill aimed at toll evasion and efforts to avoid law enforcement.

Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, D-Cliffside Park, said the bill targets products designed to hide or change license plate information.

He said drivers who deliberately hide their plates undermine public safety and fairness.

“It gets me upset when I hear about people evading tolls when everyone is paying fairly. It actually gets me angry,” Calabrese said.

“The bill addresses deliberate obstruction of license plates by individuals attempting to evade law enforcement, tolls and other charges that we all pay for.”

S4265 would reach beyond traditional license plate flippers.

It also targets retractable plate holders, reflective sprays, tinted or blackout covers and other devices used to hide a plate.

Violators would face a $500 fine. Repeat offenders would face a $750 fine.

Additional violations could also add motor vehicle and insurance eligibility points.

The bill could soon come before the full Assembly. The Senate has already approved it. If the Assembly passes it, the measure would head to the governor. LL

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