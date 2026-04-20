Pump pain sparks fuel tax push in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania lawmakers are hunting for an off-ramp from sky-high fuel prices.

Multiple plans at the statehouse would hit the brakes on fuel tax rates, at least for a while.

If lawmakers pull the trigger, Pennsylvania would follow states like Georgia and Indiana. Both states have already moved to ease the pain at the pump.

Fuel tax break for all

Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, wants to shut off state fuel taxes on gas and diesel.

She says a 60-day break would give relief to families and businesses. Both are getting crushed by rising fuel costs.

Right now, motorists are paying 57.6 cents per gallon in gas taxes. Diesel is even worse at 74.1 cents.

TruckMiles reports the average diesel price in Pennsylvania is $6.04.

Boscola didn’t sugarcoat it. She said Pennsylvania has the highest diesel tax in the country, and its gas tax is among the highest.

“At a time when families and businesses are already facing rising costs, we should use every tool available to provide some short-term relief,” Boscola said.

Her plan would allow the state to borrow money to replace the lost revenue.

“This ensures we can provide relief at the pump without disrupting funding for State Police or critical road and bridge projects,” she said.

She could roll out the bill before the end of the month.

When affordability becomes a challenge for Pennsylvania families and business owners, government has a responsibility to step in and look for ways to help. Providing temporary relief at the fuel pump is a practical step we can take right now. Learn more 🔗https://t.co/AHTRurW83i pic.twitter.com/t3nSqvqIGs — Senator Lisa Boscola (@SenLisaBoscola) March 10, 2026

Six-month tax break on the table

Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, wants to go bigger. She has offered up a six-month fuel tax holiday.

Her bill would hit both gas and diesel. It would start on July 1.

“These high fuel costs compound the financial strain residents already face due to inflation and the ongoing cost-of-living increases seen across the Commonwealth,” Major said.

HB2396 was introduced on Thursday, April 16. The bill would force fuel retailers to pass the full tax savings straight to drivers at the pump.

“For the average Pennsylvania driver, this temporary relief will translate into meaningful monthly savings, where money that was going towards gasoline and diesel can instead go toward groceries, childcare, housing and other necessities,” Major said.

The bill is in the House Transportation Committee.

Another option would provide permanent relief

Right now, Pennsylvania’s fuel taxes run on autopilot.

State law allows fuel taxes to adjust automatically every January.

Rep. Joe D’Orsie, R-Mount Wolf, wants to shut that down.

His bill, HB2144, would force lawmakers to vote before any fuel tax change takes effect.

“In a time of crippling stagflation, the last thing Pennsylvanians need as they fill up their tanks is a ‘new’ tax automatically added to their essential purchase, without having a say or their voice in Harrisburg being able to vote on such a measure,” D’Orsie said.

That bill is also waiting in the House Transportation Committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of Pennsylvania news is available.