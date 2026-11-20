Ready or not, here they come.

A coordinated effort found more than 500 violations during a recent commercial motor vehicle enforcement operation in the Pacific Northwest.

Illegally bypassing a weigh station, driving while suspended, operating without a valid or no commercial driver’s license, hours of service, overweight, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle were among the violations, according to enforcement agencies.

Of the 149 trucks stopped, 138 were issued citations for 223 violations.

Conducted at three different weigh stations, an Oregon Department of Transportation news release said 41 unsafe commercial vehicles and 16 drivers were removed from the road.

Cascade Locks Port of Entry (Nov. 6)

22 commercial motor vehicles stopped

Oregon State Police issued 34 citations for 51 violations

Commerce and Compliance Division found 17 vehicle violations

No trucks or drivers were placed out of service

Woodburn northbound and southbound weigh stations (Oct. 28)

84 commercial motor vehicles stopped, all bypassed the weigh station

Law enforcement issued 78 citations for 114 violations

Commerce and Compliance Division issued seven citations and an additional 121 vehicle violations

Three vehicles and nine drivers placed out of service

Umatilla Port of Entry (Oct. 5-7)

43 commercial motor vehicles stopped

Law enforcement issued 26 citations for 58 violations

Commerce and Compliance Division found 138 vehicle violations

38 vehicles and seven drivers placed out of service.

“Oregon takes weigh station compliance very seriously, and we are continually taking enforcement action,” Oregon DOT Commerce and Compliance Division Administrator Carla Phelps said. “The goal of these quarterly operations is to reinforce safety regulations and hold commercial drivers responsible for actions like illegal scale bypass. Removing unsafe drivers and vehicles from Oregon roads prevents property damage, injuries and fatal collisions.”

Enforcement operations have picked up steam in recent months, with the U.S. Department of Transportation coordinating several blitzes.

IF YOU PUT AMERICANS AT RISK ON OUR ROADS, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU! Results are in from Operation Highway Shield in Arkansas: ❌ 183 English language proficiency violations ❌ 74 Illegal migrants detained ❌ 44 criminal arrests ❌ 1000+ safety violations USDOT is and fighting for the hardworking American truckers and drivers who deserve safe roads @FMCSA @DHSgov @ARHighwayPolice — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) October 30, 2026

“Beyond the statistics and the numbers, every unsafe truck or driver taken out of service represents a potential collision prevented and lives saved,” Arkansas Highway Patrol Chief Jeff Holmes said following “Operation Highway Shield,” in late October in Arkansas. LL

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