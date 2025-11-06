Public voting open

The public can have their say in this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.

Given annually to a military veteran making the transition to a career in the trucking industry, the Transition Trucking award is down to three finalists.

“These finalists show how military experience translates into excellence in the trucking industry, and we’re proud to honor their service and celebrate the vital role veterans play in keeping America moving,” Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring Our Heroes, said.

Charles Jones Jr., U.S. Army, Roehl Transport: With over 20 years of service, he served as an aircraft systems operator, instructor operator, standards operator and platoon sergeant, completing three combat deployments to Iraq and two rotations to South Korea.

Macy Mattice, U.S. Army, Melton Truck Lines: Mattice served in the Army from 2010 to 2018 as an 88M motor transport operator, specializing in heavy equipment transportation. Today, she is a flatbed driver for Melton Truck Lines.

Mark Scriven, U.S. Army, Stevens Transport: A former staff sergeant, Scriven served nine years as a patriot missile operator/maintainer, earning multiple Army achievement medals and recognition as a combat lifesaver.

Make your pick for the 2025 Transition Trucking winner.

Voting remains open through Nov. 11.

“The transportation industry not only embraces a veteran-ready ethos but actively integrates the invaluable skills and experiences our service members bring,” said Brad Bentley, Fastport president.

A new Kenworth T680 will be presented to the winner on Dec. 12 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

“Celebrating the accomplishments of this elite group is a special honor each year, and we look forward to awarding the keys to the grand prize Kenworth T680 truck to this year’s winner in Washington, D.C.,” Kyle Kimball, Kenworth’s director of marketing, said.

The runner-up will win $10,000, while the second runner-up will receive $5,000.

In 2024, U.S. Army veteran and driver for Dallas-based Stevens Transport, Cory Troxell, was named the Transition Trucking winner.

“I honestly thought after coming out of the military that you fade away,” Troxell said. “No one thinks about you anymore; you’re done. But this is proof that’s not true. Thank you for giving me this opportunity and for actually doing something for veterans that I didn’t think was possible.” LL

