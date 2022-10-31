Public voting now open for Transition Trucking award

Public voting has opened for the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award, which is given annually to America’s top rookie military veteran driver.

The public can cast their vote for the 2022 award on the Transition Trucking website through Nov. 11.

A short video about each of the 11 semifinalists also is available on Transition Trucking’s website.

Online voting is an important determining factor for the selection committee as they make their ultimate choice for the next Transition Trucking award winner, said a news release.

For the seventh consecutive year, Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program partnered with Kenworth, which will provide a T680 Next Gen to the driver who’s made the successful transition from active duty to driving for a commercial fleet.

The 2022 Transition Trucking winner is scheduled to be announced on Dec. 16 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

Below are the semifinalists for this year’s Transition Trucking award:

Sean Adams, a U.S. Navy veteran who drives for McElroy Truck Lines.

Jason Van Boxtel, a U.S. Marines veteran who drives for Veriha Trucking.

Cale Jensen, a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army veteran who drives for G. Dubbels Farms Trucking.

Ashley Leiva, a U.S. Army veteran who drives for Draco Energy – Noemi Trucking.

Paul Gouker, a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran who drives for Stevens Transport.

Dave Marihugh, a U.S. Navy veteran who drives for Roehl Transport.

Chris McDowell, a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran who drives for Epes Transport.

Joe Nyenatee, a U.S. Army veteran who drives for Melton Truck Lines.

Talon Rogers, U.S. Army veteran who drives for CRST.

Justin Silk, a U.S. Army veteran who drives for Paschall Truck Lines.

Michael D. Thomas, a U.S. Marines veteran who drives for Prime Inc.

More information about the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award program can be found at TransitionTrucking.org. LL

More feature stories are available on LandLine.Media.