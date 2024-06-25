Public meetings on Interstate 285 express lanes scheduled

Input from the public on the Interstate 285 Top End Express Lanes Project will be received on four separate occasions in the coming weeks.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will host public hearing open houses beginning on July 8.

According to the Georgia DOT, the northern segment of I-285 is among the most heavily traveled and congested interstate highways in the country. Adding two barrier-separated express lanes in both directions of I-285 in Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb counties will improve mobility, provide more reliable trip times and enhance transit operations, GDOT said.

The project will add two barrier-separated express lanes in both directions on I-285 between South Atlanta Road and Henderson Road, as well on state Route 400 from south of the Glenridge Connector to the vicinity of the North Springs Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Station.

These optional express lanes will be managed by market-based pricing that reflects traffic congestion in real time, state transportation officials said. A Peach Pass is required to use any current and future express lanes.

Updated concept layouts, design features, environmental impact findings and a proposed mitigation plan will be presented at each of the four public meetings. No formal presentations are scheduled, but officials will be on hand to answer questions.

I-285 project meetings

Doraville – 4 to 7 p.m. July 8 at Spring Hall Event Center

Smyrna – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at Campbell Middle School

Dunwoody – 4 to 7 p.m. July 16 at Dunwoody City Hall

Sandy Springs – 4 to 7 p.m. July 18 at City Springs

Those unable to attend any of the above in-person events will have an opportunity to take part in two virtual sessions scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. July 9 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17. The virtual events will include a presentation by the project team and a Q&A session with attendees and participating project staff. Recordings of the virtual sessions will be posted online after they are completed.

Comments can be submitted online, emailed to TopEndExpressLanes@dot.ga.gov or made by phone at 404-978-7490.

More information is available on the project website. LL

Read more Land Line news from Georgia.