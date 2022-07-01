Public invited to comment on future of Washington rest areas

As the Washington State Department of Transportation assesses its maintenance, operations and strategic plan for rest areas, the public is invited to comment on the matter.

An online open house has been made available for freight haulers, travelers, business owners and other to provide feedback on the future of safety rest areas across the state, said a WSDOT news release.

Comments regarding safety, facility conditions, freight parking, site operations, traveler needs, WSDOT’s free coffee program, and funding challenges will be accepted through this online survey.

Information about the state’s strategic plan and safety rest area program and a schedule are detailed on the website.

“This outreach will inform our strategic plan, which shapes the overall operations of our 47 safety rest areas,” Angela Vigil, safety rest area planning manager, said. “It’s an important conversation as we work with our regional maintenance crews, agency leaders and partners on priorities and establish a clearer vision for the future of this program for all travelers.”

The online survey is intended to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week until Sept. 5.

Washington rest area access

Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law a bill, directing WSDOT to keep state-owned and -operated rest areas open.

That was an effort to address the lack of safe overnight truck parking issues after multiple facilities were closed in the fall.

“The closure of state-owned safety rest areas is contrary to state policy to have zero deaths on the roadways,” wrote Rep. Dan Griffey, R-Allyn.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and OOIDA Board Member Tilden Curl of Olympia, Wash., offered testimony on the matter before Washington lawmakers.

“Truck drivers depend on these rest areas for personal needs, compliance, safety checks on loads and equipment, as well as a place to rest,” Tilden wrote.

Pugh detailed how this bill covers a daily dilemma for truck drivers and highlighted the need for action after federal authorities declined to address truck parking.

The legislation would address “a basic human need,” Pugh said.

Rest area program

WSDOT owns and operates 47 rest stops across the state with services including general visitor information, electric vehicle charging stations, restrooms, drinking water, vending machines and more.

Vehicle travelers are allowed to rest for eight hours at these locations, while freight haulers can park for up to 11 hours, according to federal law. LL