Public hearing on new Arizona port scheduled

A public meeting regarding the establishment of a larger commercial crossing at the Arizona-Mexico border will be held Nov. 19 at the Douglas Visitor Center in Douglas, Ariz.

The event, beginning at 5 p.m. Mountain Time, will include an open house, presentation and a public comment session. For those unable to attend this event, an online comment form is available online. Comments will also be accepted at 888-581-3135 or study@SR80DouglasIPOE.info through Dec. 9.

In early October, the U.S. General Services Administration announced a design-build contract for the new Douglas Land Port of Entry, which previously received awards of $180.3 million and $92.2 million to increase capacity and facilitate trade and travel between the U.S. and Mexico.

According to the General Services Administration, inbound and outbound trucks are forced to maneuver within an “undersized commercial vehicle inspection compound” at the Raul Hector Castro Land Port of Entry.

“These strategic upgrades are a triple win – generating high-quality jobs that fortify our economy and national security, reducing taxpayer expenses through energy efficiency and paving the way for a more resilient and thriving future for our communities,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a statement.

The new port will increase the number of commercial vehicle inspection lanes to four, while commercial vehicle inspection docks will increase from 12 to 36. The processing of oversized mining equipment too large to cross at the Castro port, which is also being upgraded, will be handled at the new Douglas port.

“This project underscores our commitment to border trade, which is the cornerstone of our economic vitality and future prosperity,” Douglas, Ariz., Mayor Donald Huish said. “By enhancing our infrastructure, we are not only facilitating commerce but also creating jobs and opportunities for our residents.” LL

