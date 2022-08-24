PS Logistics, Purdy Bros. grow through acquisition

PS Logistics’ Purdy Bros. Trucking division, based in Loudon, Tenn., is getting larger with the acquisition of Colonial Freight Systems Inc.

Purdy Bros. has acquired the assets and has contracted with Colonial Freight’s drivers to continue to serve several of its southeastern cold-chain customers, according to a news release.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Colonial Freight is a family-run business and was founded in 1943 by Clarence McBride.

This is a continuation of a strategy to grow through acquisitions by Purdy Bros. parent company PS Logistics, according to a news release. The parent company reports having acquired 27 trucking and brokerage operations since 2007.

The transaction strengthens PS Logistics’ refrigerated operations in the Southeast by adding more than 55 lease-purchase drivers to the Purdy Bros. fleet, including more than 50 new tractors, according to the news release.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Previous acquisitions

In 2022, another subsidiary, DMT Trucking LLC, acquired Scottsboro, Ariz.-based Noble LLC, according to another news release. That deal added 100 trucks to DMT Trucking and 135 53-foot aluminum flatbed trailers.

Also in 2022, PS Logistics acquired Houston, Ala.-based C2 Freight Resources, which was founded in 1988 and specializes in dry-van, flatbed, temperature-controlled, expedited and LTL services. It was acquired by its subsidiary TA Services Inc.

In 2021, PS Logistics acquired Nauvoo, Ala.-based JLT Services LLC through its subsidiary P&S Transportation LLC. That added 32 trucks to the overall parent company’s fleet.

PS Logistics completed the acquisition of Indianapolis-based Celadon Logistics in April 2019 through its subsidiary TA Services. Celadon Logistics was a brokerage and third-party logistics provider and a subsidiary of Celadon Group Inc. Celadon Group abruptly ceased operation and filed for bankruptcy protection in December 2019.

PS Logistics was founded in 2004. It provides full-service transportation services, including asset-based transportation, nonasset-based transportation, brokerage, third-party logistics managed transportation, warehousing, and supply chain services.

