PS Logistics, Purdy Bros. grow through acquisition

August 24, 2022

Chuck Robinson

|

PS Logistics’ Purdy Bros. Trucking division, based in Loudon, Tenn., is getting larger with the acquisition of Colonial Freight Systems Inc.

Purdy Bros. has acquired the assets and has contracted with Colonial Freight’s drivers to continue to serve several of its southeastern cold-chain customers, according to a news release.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Colonial Freight is a family-run business and was founded in 1943 by Clarence McBride.

This is a continuation of a strategy to grow through acquisitions by Purdy Bros. parent company PS Logistics, according to a news release. The parent company reports having acquired 27 trucking and brokerage operations since 2007.

The transaction strengthens PS Logistics’ refrigerated operations in the Southeast by adding more than 55 lease-purchase drivers to the Purdy Bros. fleet, including more than 50 new tractors, according to the news release.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Previous acquisitions

In 2022, another subsidiary, DMT Trucking LLC, acquired Scottsboro, Ariz.-based Noble LLC, according to another news release. That deal added 100 trucks to DMT Trucking and 135 53-foot aluminum flatbed trailers.

Also in 2022, PS Logistics acquired Houston, Ala.-based C2 Freight Resources, which was founded in 1988 and specializes in dry-van, flatbed, temperature-controlled, expedited and LTL services. It was acquired by its subsidiary TA Services Inc.

In 2021, PS Logistics acquired Nauvoo, Ala.-based JLT Services LLC through its subsidiary P&S Transportation LLC. That added 32 trucks to the overall parent company’s fleet.

PS Logistics completed the acquisition of Indianapolis-based Celadon Logistics in April 2019 through its subsidiary TA Services. Celadon Logistics was a brokerage and third-party logistics provider and a subsidiary of Celadon Group Inc. Celadon Group abruptly ceased operation and filed for bankruptcy protection in December 2019.

PS Logistics was founded in 2004. It provides full-service transportation services, including asset-based transportation, nonasset-based transportation, brokerage, third-party logistics managed transportation, warehousing, and supply chain services.

More business news is available.

 

Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.

Related News

EPA gliders

Alabama

Few chances left to speak out on new EPA emissions plan

The EPA is proposing new NOx standards for large trucks. And truckers have a limited time left to speak out on the proposal to the agency.

By Mark Reddig | May 12

Marty Ellis d rives The Spirit, the OOIDA tour trailer

Uncategorized

The OOIDA tour trailer stops in Spokane, Wash.

Marty Ellis takes the OOIDA tour trailer to Spokane, Wash., but he saw a cool truck and several OOIDA members at Gee Cee’s in Toledo, Wash.

By Chuck Robinson | August 24

US/Canada border crossing, Calais ME to St Stephen NB Photo by Paulo O

Uncategorized

Free and Secure Trade enrollment events planned for September

The Canada Border Service Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will hold several Free and Secure Trade enrollment events.

By Land Line Staff | August 19

Sign for Love’s Travel Stop

Uncategorized

Love’s Travel Stops opens first location in Connecticut

Love’s Travel Stops just opened a new location in Willington, Conn., which is the first Love’s in the state.

By Land Line Staff | July 28