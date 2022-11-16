PS Logistics adds to acquisitions with Mississippi flatbed carrier

November 16, 2022

Chuck Robinson

A subsidiary of PS Logistics has purchased Brookhaven, Miss.-based Clay’s Transport Inc. and its sister company, Clay’s Logistics LLC.

Clay’s Transport specializes in general freight flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. It has a fleet of 35 tractors and 50 trailers. The acquisition closed Oct. 31, according to a news release. The company primarily hauls general flatbed freight, including lumber, metals and steel.

Clay’s will be managed by former co-owner James Waldrop as a separate division of P&S Transportation. Clay’s will continue to operate under the Clay’s Transport brand name.

Clay’s Transport and Clay’s Logistics were both owned by Waldrop and Reed Capital Investors, according to a news release from Generational Capital Markets, which facilitated the acquisition.

P&S Transportation LLC is the PS Logistics subsidiary that acquired Clay’s.

“Clay’s brings great freight synergies to both our companies as well as our customers,” Scott Smith, CEO of PS Logistics, said in the news release. “It also further establishes our driver base in the Southeast and adds our first trucking terminal in Mississippi to our growing national network.”

The financial terms of the Clay’s transaction were not disclosed.

PS Logistics was founded in 2004 by Smith and Robbie Pike with 20 owner-operators and 35 trailers, according to its website. It provides full-service transportation services, including asset-based transportation, nonasset-based transportation, brokerage, third-party logistics managed transportation, warehousing and supply chain services.

Busy acquisition history

Birmingham, Ala.-based PS Logistics has had a busy history with acquisitions.

In August, the company’s Purdy Bros. Trucking division, based in Loudon, Tenn., acquired Colonial Freight Systems Inc.

Also in 2022, PS Logistics acquired Scottsboro, Ariz.-based Noble LLC through another subsidiary. It also acquired Houston, Ala.-based C2 Freight Resources,

In 2021, PS Logistics acquired Nauvoo, Ala.-based JLT Services LLC.

PS Logistics completed the acquisition of Indianapolis-based Celadon Logistics in April 2019 through its subsidiary TA Services. Celadon Logistics was a brokerage and third-party logistics provider and a subsidiary of Celadon Group Inc. Celadon Group abruptly ceased operation and filed for bankruptcy protection in December 2019.

Since 2016, PS Logistics has acquired 26 trucking and brokerage operations. LL

