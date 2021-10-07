Arkansas trucking company owner sentenced for meth ring

An Arkansas man was sentenced for his role in methamphetamine drug ring, proceeds from which were laundered through a trucking business called Prudent Transport.

Termaine Ontario Slaughter, 36, of Parkin, Ark., was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison and five years supervised release in an Arkansas federal court. Slaughter must also forfeit several firearms and five vehicles, including four over-the-road trucks used by Prudent Transport and a Dodge Challenger.

In June 2018, Slaughter and five others were indicted for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking and money laundering organization in eastern Arkansas.

According to the superseding indictment, defendants in the case possessed at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and at least 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine. Prosecutors allege that from 2014 through August 2018, Slaughter, Elliot Davis, Demario Smith, Montana Smith, Moses Soria and Carolyn Slaughter were involved in the money laundering scheme.

All are accused of distributing methamphetamine in the Forrest City area, according to a news release. Meth was imported from Dallas via couriers riding a Megabus to and from Memphis.

Termaine Slaughter and Demario Smith used drug money to fund a trucking business called Prudent Transport and a rental property.

Meth from California was brought in using U.S. mail and other mailing services.

Specifically, the indictment mentions six instances when Termaine Slaughter deposited a total of more than $19,000 cash into Carolyn Slaughter’s bank account. That money derived from illegal drug sales. Carolyn Slaughter is accused of issuing a check in the amount of more than $6,000 to Vivian Slaughter Mitchell, also from drug proceeds. Federal prosecutors allege that Smith deposited nearly $18,000 worth of drug proceeds into a different bank account.

According to the Department of Justice, Termaine Slaughter had deposited more than $700,000 into Prudent Transport, rental property and personal banks accounts. However, the sources of that money were unidentified. Nearly $900,000 in cash expenditures that came from neither bank account was discovered. At least some of that money was used to buy tractor-trailers for Prudent Transport.

Demario Smith, Montana Smith and Davis all pleaded guilty in November 2020. Demario Smith received nearly three years in prison, Davis was sentenced to more than four years in prison and Montana Smith received five years of probation. Carolyn Slaughter and Soria were dismissed from the indictment. LL

