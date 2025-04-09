Protest organizers await sentencing after being found guilty of mischief

Two of the organizers of Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 protest over COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday, April 3, Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey announced verdicts for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, finding the pair guilty of mischief. In addition to mischief, Barber was also found guilty of counseling to disobey a court order for telling protestors to ignore an injunction issued by a judge directing convoy participants to cease honking their truck horns.

In her ruling, Perkins-McVey said the evidence presented during trial showed the two encouraged people to join or remain at the protest, despite knowing the impact the protest was having on Ottawa residents and businesses.

While the court did return a guilty verdict on the charge of mischief, Perkins-McVey found Lich and Barber not guilty of intimidation, counseling someone to commit intimidation, obstructing police and counseling someone to obstruct police.

During the trail, attorneys for Lich and Barber argued the two called for a “peaceful protest” – blaming police and city officials for any disorder caused by the demonstration. In her ruling, Perkins-McVey cited this as a reason for dismissing the intimidation charges – noting intimidation “carries a sense of menace or violence.”

Court will reconvene on April 16 to set a sentencing date.

The protests were sparked by a Canadian government COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canada border. The protest, which extended from Jan. 22, 2022 through Feb. 23, 2022, was attended by thousands of drivers, as well as the general public.

The protest disrupted downtown Ottawa streets around Parliament Hill. Residents in the area complained to officials about fumes from diesel engines and noise from constant honking of horns and music from parties. Truckers also blockaded U.S.-Canada border crossings as part of the protest.

The Canadian government ultimately invoked the Emergencies Act to try and bring an end to the protests, resulting in property seizures and suspensions for many drivers. LL