Prosecutors say N.Y. trucker ran cargo theft scheme using hacked emails

A trucker from New York is facing significant jail time for his alleged role in a multi-state cargo theft conspiracy.

On Thursday, Feb. 5, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts announced that Romoy Forbes, 31, a Jamaican national living in Deer Park, N.Y., had been charged with interstate transportation of stolen goods and conspiracy to commit the offense.

Prosecutors contend that Forbes and a co-conspirator infiltrated the email accounts of legitimate carriers and then used the hacked accounts to book loads with shippers. The booked loads were picked up by Forbes and then sold for profit. The pair is alleged to have stolen roughly 33,000 pounds of frozen snow crab, pallets of blueberries and over $400,000 worth of designer colognes.

According to court documents, Forbes and his co-conspirator allegedly committed three separate cargo thefts between June and July 2025.

In June 2025, the pair allegedly stole a shipment of blueberries from a distribution center in Winslow Junction, N.J. The load never arrived at its destination in Illinois. Instead, Forbes allegedly arranged to sell the fruit to a contact listed in his phone as “My customer for everything.”

The following month, prosecutors allege Forbes stole more than 33,000 pounds of frozen snow crabs valued at $325,000 from a warehouse in Worcester, Mass., using the same tactic. Court documents allege that Forbes transported the stolen load to a grocery store in Queens, N.Y., and took photos of the cargo on his phone.

The third cargo theft took place in late July and followed the same M.O. as the previous two. Prosecutors allege that Forbes and his co-conspirator stole roughly $433,830 worth of cologne in Ronkonkama, N.Y. Rather than delivering the fragrances to California, Forbes allegedly offered the load to his “customer for everything”, sending a video of the various colognes.

If convicted, Forbes faces up to 10 years in prison for interstate transportation of stolen goods and a fine of up to $250,000. As for the conspiracy charge, Forbes could be facing up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Forbes is expected to appear before a federal court in Boston at a later date. LL