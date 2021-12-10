Proposed federal bill targets staged collisions with trucks

Representatives from Louisiana and Texas have introduced legislation intended to discourage staged collisions and fraudulent insurance claims.

Reps. Garret Graves (R-La.) and Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) have introduced the Highway Accident Fairness Act of 2021.

Truckers are often the target of staged collisions which puts both civilian and truckers in serious danger, according to a news release from Cuellar’s office. This results in significant financial burdens on trucking companies and their insurers and law enforcement agencies. This bill is meant to close loopholes that allow staged collision schemes.

“Louisiana drivers pay some of the highest insurance rates in America,” Graves said in a news release. “This is unacceptable, and the solutions don’t require rocket science. Our bill will prevent criminal rings from further increasing the cost to drive and do business in Louisiana.”

He added that the legislation would crack down on fraudulent claims, increase safety on the roads, and help to lower insurance rates for drivers

A staged crashes amendment from Graves had been proposed when the House of Representatives were creating its highway bill, but it was rejected. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supported that amendment and also supports this bill.

“It’s great to see members of Congress working on bipartisan legislation to help control insurance costs for small-business truckers, rather than House Democrats continually pushing for completely unnecessary increases in minimum liability insurance requirements, which I imagine would only incentivize more staged collisions,” said Collin Long, OOIDA director of government affairs. “We applaud Reps. Graves and Cuellar for recognizing staged collisions are a serious problem that can needlessly ruin trucking businesses.”

“Truckers often feel like no one in Washington is listening to them, but this bill demonstrates there are still lawmakers from both parties who understand the challenges they face and are willing to take meaningful steps to support small trucking businesses.”

Federal prosecutors have charged at least 40 people in connection to an alleged staged-collision conspiracy scheme involving commercial motor vehicles in the New Orleans area.

Prosecutors have collected 28 convictions via “Operation Sideswipe.” Participants have admitted to feigning injury because of the staged collision with a tractor-trailer.

Salt Lake City-based C.R. England this year filed a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, or RICO, civil lawsuit in connection with the conspiracy.

Under the proposed legislation, the penalty for staging a collision includes fines and imprisonment for up to 20 years. If the staged collision results in death or bodily injury, imprisonment exceeds 20 years. LL