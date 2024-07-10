Proposal to include hair testing in DOT’s drug program expected by fall

After a yearlong wait to see potential changes to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s workplace drug and alcohol testing programs, the agencies responsible for those possible modifications are kicking the can further down the road.

According to the Spring 2024 Unified Regulatory Agenda, a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking regarding the inclusion of hair testing in the program is expected to be filed by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration sometime in October.

The push to incorporate hair analysis has been a slow process with plenty of opposition along the way.

Health and Human Services released a notice of proposed rulemaking that would establish hair-testing guidelines for Federal Workplace Drug Testing Programs in September 2020. In its initial proposal, the agency sought to “allow federal executive branch agencies to collect and test a hair specimen as part of their drug testing programs with the limitation that hair specimens be used for pre-employment and random testing.”

In November 2020, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association filed comments opposing the inclusion of hair testing.

The Association cited a number of concerns regarding the practice, questioning its reliability because of contamination from the environment and the interference of cosmetic treatment on the analysis of hair. Furthermore, the Association said that variances in hair types can create issues when it comes to testing.

Following a 60-day comment period, Health and Human Services submitted a revised version of the proposal to the White House Office of Management and Budget in March 2023. The supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking – which is still pending review by White House Office of Management and Budget – was scheduled to publish in June 2023. The agency now anticipates that notice to publish in October of this year, with a public comment period to follow.

Exactly what will change from the initial proposal to the supplemental version is still unclear. Even with another new date in place for an anticipated publication, adopting any proposed changes still would be a ways off.

Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs, told Land Line that the publication of a supplemental notice of proposed rulemaking “could delay DOT’s ability to formally implement any hair testing protocols until the guidelines are finalized.”

Furthermore, if HHS’s implementation of oral fluid testing is an indication, there would be a wait after any approval of hair testing prior to it being used for testing protocols.

In May 2023, the U.S. DOT announced changes to the program that would allow for the inclusion of oral fluid testing. The changes were to take effect 30 days after the final rule was published, with Health and Human Services required to certify laboratories to conduct oral fluid testing. As of early July 2024, there still were no laboratories certified by the department. LL