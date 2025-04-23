Proposal to extend highway in Utah’s Mountain View Corridor

Public feedback is now being accepted on a potential UDOT highway extension of the Mountain View Corridor in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

The Utah Department of Transportation has scheduled two public meetings regarding the 10-mile highway extension where recommended improvements and benefits will be presented and a summary of environmental resources will be reviewed.

Comments will be accepted at the meetings, and Utah DOT officials will be available to answer questions.

The first of these meetings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, April 29 via Zoom, and another will take place at 5 p.m. April 30 at Lake Mountain Middle School in Saratoga Springs. Materials from the in-person meeting will be available online the following day.

A UDOT news release said due to anticipated population increases in northern Utah County, the department is focused on enhancing the transportation system.

This highway extension from Cory Wride/Pioneer Crossing to Redwood Road near Pelican Point will provide an additional evacuation route during an emergency and will include two 12-foot-wide shared-use trails parallel to frontage roads.

If improvements are not made in this area, commuters could potentially experience an increased delay of 27 minutes each day, according to UDOT. A draft study revealed the new highway extension would divert as many as 22,000 vehicles daily.

“This significant investment represents our commitment to building a transportation system that meets the needs of all Utahns,” Utah Department of Transportation Executive Director Carlos Braceras said in a May 2024 statement. “As we continue to grow as a state, we will work to find transportation solutions to help everyone get to where they want in the way they want.”

Beyond the scheduled public hearings, comments are being accepted through May 16.

Those comments can be submitted during the public hearings, on the project website, by email to mvcsouth@utah.gov or by mail to MVC South Project Team, 6605 S. Redwood Road Suite 200, Taylorsville, UT 84123.

UDOT said all comments will be evaluated and considered.

Completion of the environmental study is expected by summer 2025, according to officials. LL

