Propane haulers covered by Indiana waiver

November 15, 2023

Land Line Staff

Effective until Dec. 3, motor carriers and drivers in Indiana transporting propane are granted relief from federal hours-of-service regulations.

The Indiana declaration says the state’s corn harvest is later this year, increasing the need for propane-fueled drying operations as well as demand for propane gas.

Approximately 500,000 residents of the Hoosier State depend on propane to heat homes, businesses, schools and public buildings, while agricultural operations rely on propane to dry recently harvested crops, according to the order.

Indiana officials have said the current demand for propane gas exceeds the available supply.

“Distributors of propane are already beginning to experience shortages in supply, long lines at terminals and transportation challenges,” the declaration states. “The suspension of certain hours-of-service regulations for drivers of commercial motor vehicles transporting gas in our state will help ensure that adequate supplies are distributed throughout Indiana, reducing the damaging effects of any shortages.”

The waiver is applicable on local county roads, state roads and interstate roads.

Drivers operating under the order are not required to carry a copy of it with them.

More harvest concerns

Indiana isn’t alone in its concerns for the 2023 harvest season.

In September, Iowa issued a harvest proclamation of its own that suspended certain overweight and permit requirements for agricultural haulers. That order was extended on Oct. 11 and again on Thursday, Nov. 9.

A recent spike in confirmed bird flu cases has further complicated matters in Iowa and prompted separate emergencies for several counties. LL

