Promoting Service in Transportation Act introduced in Senate

March 2, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

A bill intended to expand career opportunities throughout the transportation industry was introduced last week.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., announced the Promoting Service in Transportation Act, or S3303, on Feb. 27. The bill, which received some bipartisan support, would direct the U.S. Department of Transportation to deploy public awareness campaigns highlighting job opportunities in the transportation sector “to help fill existing and future workforce shortages.” Co-sponsors of the bill include Sens. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.; Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

A similar bill, HR5118, was introduced by Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., in November.

Promoting transportation jobs

“Michigan is a hub for transportation, trade and logistics,” Peters said in a news release. “As our world becomes increasingly interconnected, supporting jobs in the transportation industry is even more vital. This bipartisan bill will help recruit pilots, drivers, technicians and service professionals throughout the transportation industry and build a diverse workforce with the skills needed to succeed in today’s economy.”

cat-scale-728x90-3-20
iowa80-728x90-2-20

The Promoting Service in Transportation Act would develop campaigns that highlight the importance of professional truck drivers, mechanics, railroad workers, air traffic controllers, pilots, and other transportation professionals.

Sullivan said the state of Alaska is well aware of the importance of the transportation industry.

“As a frontier state with major communities separated by hundreds of miles, rivers and mountain ranges, Alaska knows how important it is to have a robust and capable workforce to transport our goods and people,” Sullivan said. “Without a vigorous and skilled transportation labor force, all aspects of life and our economy come to a halt.”

Larsen touted the bill when he introduced his version on Nov. 15.

ta-firestone-728x90-3-20

“In Washington state and across the country, transportation means jobs,” Larsen said in a news release. “As demand continues to grow, it is important all Americans are aware of the career opportunities available in the transportation sector to grow the next generation workforce.”

iowa80-728x90-2-20
cat-scale-728x90-3-20

Related News

FMCSA Trucking Safety Summit March 19, 2020

Federal

FMCSA Trucking Safety Summit planned for March 19

The FMCSA Trucking Safety Summit will be March 19 and aims to provide industry stakeholders a chance to give input on how to improve truck safety.

By Mark Schremmer | February 28

Study about crimes against female, minority truckers heading to White House OMB

Federal

Study about crimes against female, minority truckers heading to White House OMB

FMCSA is sending its proposed study regarding harassment and assault crimes against women and minority drivers to OMB for review.

By Greg Grisolano | February 27

FRESH Act bad for small motor carriers, OOIDA says

Federal

Spoiler alert: FRESH Act bad for small motor carriers, OOIDA says

OOIDA says the FRESH Act, which would increase weight limits on the interstate for select industries, would be rotten for small businesses and safety.

By Mark Schremmer | February 27

Ag groups add their opposition to truck-only VMT

Federal

Ag groups add their opposition to truck-only VMT

Dozens of national and state agricultural commodities groups are adding their names to the opposition of a using truck-only VMT to fund transportation.

By Greg Grisolano | February 26