Promoting Service in Transportation Act introduced in Senate

A bill intended to expand career opportunities throughout the transportation industry was introduced last week.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., announced the Promoting Service in Transportation Act, or S3303, on Feb. 27. The bill, which received some bipartisan support, would direct the U.S. Department of Transportation to deploy public awareness campaigns highlighting job opportunities in the transportation sector “to help fill existing and future workforce shortages.” Co-sponsors of the bill include Sens. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.; Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

A similar bill, HR5118, was introduced by Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., in November.

Promoting transportation jobs

“Michigan is a hub for transportation, trade and logistics,” Peters said in a news release. “As our world becomes increasingly interconnected, supporting jobs in the transportation industry is even more vital. This bipartisan bill will help recruit pilots, drivers, technicians and service professionals throughout the transportation industry and build a diverse workforce with the skills needed to succeed in today’s economy.”

The Promoting Service in Transportation Act would develop campaigns that highlight the importance of professional truck drivers, mechanics, railroad workers, air traffic controllers, pilots, and other transportation professionals.

Sullivan said the state of Alaska is well aware of the importance of the transportation industry.

“As a frontier state with major communities separated by hundreds of miles, rivers and mountain ranges, Alaska knows how important it is to have a robust and capable workforce to transport our goods and people,” Sullivan said. “Without a vigorous and skilled transportation labor force, all aspects of life and our economy come to a halt.”

Larsen touted the bill when he introduced his version on Nov. 15.

“In Washington state and across the country, transportation means jobs,” Larsen said in a news release. “As demand continues to grow, it is important all Americans are aware of the career opportunities available in the transportation sector to grow the next generation workforce.”