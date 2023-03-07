ProMiles says national diesel down nearly 7 cents

The ProMiles.com report released on March 6, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.40 per gallon, down 6.7 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Diesel prices continued a downward trend across the country, according to the latest ProMiles report.

The largest drop was 10.4 cents in the New England region.

Down by around 9 cents were the Lower Atlantic and East Coast regions. The Central Atlantic saw a decline of 7.5 cents, while the Midwest and Gulf Coasts were down by about 6 cents.

With a price per gallon of $3.964, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, March 6, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.40, down 6.7 cents.

East Coast – $4.518, down 9 cents.

New England – $4.863, down 10.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.718, down 7.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.321, down 9.2 cents.

Midwest – $4.129, down 6.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.964, down 6.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.524, down 5.7 cents.

West Coast – $5.234, down 2.9 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.706, down 1.9 cents.

California – $5.644, down 4.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.375 for March 6.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.414 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.624 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.526 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s March 6 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 1.2 cents to $4.282.

That national average for this past week was 56.7 cents more than it was one year ago.

A majority of the regions saw a decline, including an 8.9-cent drop in New England and by 6.1 cents in the Rocky Mountain region.

The California region was down 4.1 cents. Five other regions were down by between 3 and 4 cents apiece.

Up by 1.1 cents, the Midwest was the only region to report an increase.

Despite no change to its price this week, the Gulf Coast again reported the lowest average price of any region.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on March 6 as reported by the EIA: