ProMiles says national diesel average now below $4

The ProMiles.com report released on Wednesday, May 31, showed the national diesel price average was $3.95 per gallon, down 5.3 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

All reported prices were lower than a week ago, including a whopping 18.8-cent drop in the Central Atlantic.

The East Coast saw a dip of more than 8 cents, while the West Coast less California and Gulf Coast regions fell by between 4 and 5 cents.

With a price per gallon of $, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

This week’s highest average price per gallon was $5.057 in the California region.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Wednesday, May 31 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.95, down 5.3 cents

East Coast – $3.997, down 8.2 cents

New England – $4.296, down 3.3 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.236, down 18.8 cents

Lower Atlantic – $3.778, down 3.7 cents

Midwest – $3.798, down 3.2 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.524, down 4.2 cents

Rocky Mountain – $3.987, down 1.6 cents

West Coast – $4.808, down 3.5 cents

West Coast without California –$4.508, down 4.5 cents

California – $5.057, down 3.2 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.954 for May 31.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $3.988 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.131 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.521 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s May 29 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 2.8 cents to $3.855.

That national average for this past week was $1.684 less than it was one year ago.

Every region saw lower prices with the biggest drop reported in the West Coast less California region (7.3 cents).

Down 4.6 cents was the West Coast region, and the Lower Atlantic was down by 3.3 cents.

The Central Atlantic region saw the least change to its average price with a decline of less than 1 cent.

The Gulf Coast was home to the lowest average price reported and the California region had the highest.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on May 29 as reported by the EIA: