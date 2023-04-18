ProMiles says national diesel average down, but just barely

The ProMiles.com report released on April 17, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.207 per gallon, down one-tenth of a cent from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Leading the price drops this week was the Rocky Mountain region at 3.5 cents. The New England and California regions were down by just under 3 cents, while a 1.5-cent decline was reported in the West Coast region.

Of the regions that saw an increase, the Midwest’s was the largest (2.3 cents).

With a price per gallon of $3.828, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, April 17, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.207, down one-tenth of a cent.

East Coast – $4.274, down four-fifths of a cent

New England – $4.614, down 2.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.497, down 1 cent.

Lower Atlantic – $4.069, down three-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $4.011, up 2.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.821, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $4.05, down 3.5 cents.

West Coast – $5.044, down 1.5 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.663, up one-half cent.

California – $5.343, down 2.9 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.196 for April 17.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.195 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.319 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.028 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s April 17 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.8 cents to $4.116 per gallon.

That national average for this past week was 98.5 cents per gallon lower than it was one year ago.

The majority of the regions saw a change of less than 1 cent per gallon.

However, New England was down 2.8 cents and California average price it 2.6 cents less than a week ago.

With an increase of 5.9 cents, the Midwest saw the largest price change of any region.

$3.876 in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on April 17 as reported by the EIA: