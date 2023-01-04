ProMiles says national diesel average down another 4 cents

The ProMiles.com report released on Jan. 2, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.687 per gallon, down 4.3 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Of the reporting regions, eight saw a decline in its average price.

The largest price drop was by 8.5 cents in the West Coast less California region. The Central Atlantic region reported a decrease of 7.2 cents, while the Midwest and New England regions reported drops of around 6 cents.

California (2.6 cents) and the Gulf Coast (2.1 cents) were the only regions that saw an increase to its average price per gallon.

Despite the increase, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average ($4.166) of any region.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Jan. 2, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.687, down 4.3 cents.

East Coast – $4.926, down 5.3 cents.

New England – $5.267, down 6.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.267, down 7.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.638, down 3.5 cents.

Midwest – $4.448, down 6.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.166, up 2.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.685, down 8.4 cents.

West Coast – $5.295, down 2.1 cents.

West Coast without California –$4.825, down 8.5 cents.

California – $5.662, up 2.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.679 for Jan. 3.

A week previous, the average retail U.S. price was $4.671 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.11 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.571 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Jan. 2 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 4.6 cents to $4.583.

That national average for this past week was 97 cents more than it was one year ago.

The EIA report showed an increase for six of the regions, while four regions saw a decline in pricing.

A 10.3-cent increase in the Gulf Coast was the largest of any region. The Lower Atlantic reported a jump of 8.5 cents, and California saw its price increase by 5.1 cents.

The Central Atlantic’s drop of 5.1 cents was the biggest. New England reported a decline of nearly 3 cents, while the Rocky Mountain region was down by just over 2 cents.

$4.267 in the Gulf Coast was the lowest average price reported.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 2 as reported by the EIA: