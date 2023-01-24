ProMiles says national diesel average down again

The ProMiles.com report released on Jan. 23, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.615 per gallon, down 2 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations in order to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

A majority of the regions saw a decrease in pricing with the largest coming in the Central Atlantic (9.2 cents). The East Coast region reported a drop of 4.4 cents, New England was down 3.2 cents, and the Midwest saw a decrease of 2.3 cents.

The only regions to see higher prices this week were the Gulf Coast (1.7 cents) and the Rocky Mountain (1.2 cents).With a price per gallon of $4.197, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Jan. 23, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.615, down 2 cents.

East Coast – $4.807, down 4.4 cents.

New England – $5.137, down 3.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.984, down 9.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $4.623, down 1.6 cents.

Midwest – $4.355, down 2.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.197, up 1.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $4.615, up 1.2 cents.

West Coast – $5.256, down nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California –$4.758, down 1.8 cents.

California – $5.657, down three-fifths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.621 for Jan. 23

A week previous the average retail U.S. price was $4.597 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $4.697 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.67 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s Jan. 23 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 8 cents to $4.604

That national average for this past week was 82.4 cents more than it was one year ago.

All reporting region saw an increase this week, according to EIA’s report. The Gulf Coast’s $4.32 was the lowest regional average price, while California’s $5.484 per gallon was the highest.

The Midwest’s increase was nearly 10 cents, while the Gulf Coast went up by 9.6 cents. A 7.2-cent jump was reported in the Lower Atlantic and the West Coast less California region was up by 6.9 cents.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 23 as reported by the EIA: